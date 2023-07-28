Bills to sign WR Andy Isabella, per Ryan Talbot

Free-agent wide receiver Andy Isabella has verbally agreed to sign a contract with the Buffalo Bills, per Ryan Talbot. Isabella was in Buffalo today for a workout, per the QBR’s Brad Stainbrook.

Isabella, a former second-round pick in 2019, was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. The 26-year-old receiver showed off his speed back at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019, running a 4.31 40-yard dash. Speed doesn’t always translate in the NFL however, and Isabella hasn’t been able to carve out a role since entering the league.

In his NFL career, Isabella has played in 41 games and started in three. In four seasons, Isabella’s numbers aren’t going to blow you away. Isabella has recorded 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns in that span.

His most productive season came in 2020, where he had 21 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Isabella may be on the outside looking in, but the Bills have brought in some speed this offseason, signing wide receiver Deonte Harty in free agency. Nevertheless, Isabella will look to turn around his NFL career in Buffalo.