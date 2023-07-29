The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice fields at St. John Fisher University for Day 3 of their training camp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps Buffalo’s third practice session, discussing how the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is heating up, and how second-year linebacker Baylon Spector turned heads with his performance as Buffalo’s middle linebacker.

Training camp observations, Day 3

The Allen-to-Diggs connection was as hot as the weather during Friday’s practice session, as Buffalo’s dynamic passing duo put on a show for the fans at Fisher. What else stood out from Friday’s practice?

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield is stating his case for earning reps at the slot receiver position, offensive tackle Spencer Brown held his own against edge rusher Greg Rousseau, middle linebacker Baylon Spector was all over the field during his time with the first team, and more!

Bills add WR Andy Isabella

The Bills have brought in another wide receiver, agreeing to terms with Andy Isabella, a former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Even more Bills news

The Bills added cornerback Kyron Brown to their secondary while designating veteran Cam Dantzler as waived/injured. Plus, entering a contract year, learn how wide receiver Gabe Davis is relying on words of encouragement he learned from his mother, why special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley isn’t concerned about the league’s new kickoff rules, why Josh Allen’s contract is a relative bargain compared to some recent quarterback extensions, and more!

