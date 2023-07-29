The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice fields at St. John Fisher University for Day 3 of their training camp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps Buffalo’s third practice session, discussing how the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is heating up, and how second-year linebacker Baylon Spector turned heads with his performance as Buffalo’s middle linebacker.
Training camp observations, Day 3
The Allen-to-Diggs connection was as hot as the weather during Friday’s practice session, as Buffalo’s dynamic passing duo put on a show for the fans at Fisher. What else stood out from Friday’s practice?
Wide receiver Trent Sherfield is stating his case for earning reps at the slot receiver position, offensive tackle Spencer Brown held his own against edge rusher Greg Rousseau, middle linebacker Baylon Spector was all over the field during his time with the first team, and more!
- Allen-to-Diggs connection heats up at Bills training camp - WGR 550
- Observations: Trent Sherfield working toward seat at Bills’ slot-WR table - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills 2nd-year LB gets his shot with 1st team on Day 3 of training camp (Observations) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills observations: Josh Allen turns in excellent Day 3, Dalton Kincaid shows off - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Rookie Dalton Kincaid works his way in on field and in Bills tight end room - Buffalo News
Bills add WR Andy Isabella
The Bills have brought in another wide receiver, agreeing to terms with Andy Isabella, a former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.
- Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver Andy Isabella - Buffalo News
- Bills add to wide receiver depth with former second-round draft pick - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills notes: Bills to work out wide receiver Andy Isabella - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news
The Bills added cornerback Kyron Brown to their secondary while designating veteran Cam Dantzler as waived/injured. Plus, entering a contract year, learn how wide receiver Gabe Davis is relying on words of encouragement he learned from his mother, why special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley isn’t concerned about the league’s new kickoff rules, why Josh Allen’s contract is a relative bargain compared to some recent quarterback extensions, and more!
- Bills sign cornerback Kyron Brown, waive Cameron Dantzler Sr. - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills receiver reveals mother’s message ahead of contract year - newyorkupstate.com
- Smiley not worried about new kickoff rule in 2023 - WGR 550
- Another reminder that Bills QB Josh Allen is a bargain: Justin Herbert’s $262.5M extension - Buffalo News
- Here’s the Bills’ 90-man roster by jersey number to start training camp - Democrat & Chronicle
- From money manager to top Bills executive: the rapid rise of John Roth at PSE - Buffalo News
