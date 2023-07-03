Buffalo Rumblings weekly vidcast & podcast roundup (6/26-7/2)

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Here’s a roundup of everything that aired this week.

Tuesday

Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast

On this week’s episode of BBR, the discussion starts around the contract extensions for head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. After that our listeners weighed in on the positional battle they’re focused on — with the MLB position being the clear-cut winner.

Leading the Charge – (English)

Fernando Schmude is back with his “Leading the Charge,” where he analyzed Sean McDermott’s tenure with the Bills.

Code of Conduct

It’s the boring part of the offseason, so why not give in to all the drama and tea around the NFL? Are the Bills’ drama days behind them? Tee Estell from Built In Buffalo joins the show to discuss.

Wednesday

Jamie D & Big Newt

While it’s a slow time of year in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills made news by giving both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane contract extensions. With some fans wondering if the Bills made the right decision hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss.

The Chop Up

Buffalo Bills All Pro Safety Jordan Poyer canceled his charity golf tournament over the weekend and went live on IG to discuss. The Chop Up Crew breaks it all down.

Thursday

The Bruce Exclusive Podcast

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce tackles both sides of the conversation surrounding the extensions for the Buffalo Bills’ current “McBeane” regime. Bruce discusses the verbiage surrounding the term “hot seat” and how we need to be specific with our words moving forward when conversing on it.

The Mafia Cast

The Mafia Cast team covers the Buffalo Bills news as we begin to look ahead to training camp in July.

Ajay’s Analysis

In this episode of Ajay’s Analysis, Ajay is joined by Bruce Exclusive. They look at the Bills’ 53-man roster and predict what it may look like come the end of training camp.

Friday

Not Another Buffalo Podcast

This week on Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Brando and Jon further explore the narratives popping up around the extensions of Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott. With 2 years left on his current deal, some fans are left wondering why the extension was necessary this offseason.

Saturday

The Buff Hub Podcast

Sunday

Billieve Podcast

Heading into the 2023 season, Buffalo Bills have one of the strongest rosters in the NFL. As a result, most positions are settled even before training camp begins. Host Jamie D’Amico names the three players he thinks are most likely to break out this season and explains why. He also tells you which three Buffalo Bills he doesn’t believe will have noteworthy seasons.

