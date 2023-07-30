The Buffalo Bills feature one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, with quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs leading the charge as one of the league’s top passing duos. But since the Bills were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have sought ways to balance Buffalo’s offense.
In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks: Making the case for second-year running back James Cook to step up and evolve into an every-down back for the Bills and be a valuable weapon in both the rushing game and in the pass-catching department.
RB James Cook is turning into an every-down back
Coming off a rookie season that saw him average 5.7 yards per carry in limited duty, James Cook seems poised to take on a larger role on Buffalo’s offense. Linked here: How Cook is developing into an every-down back, and why Beane says Cook and veteran Damien Harris will complement each other in the Bills’ backfield.
WR Gabe Davis entering pivotal season
Heading into the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills were banking on wideout Gabe Davis to build upon his record-setting playoff performance vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but Davis battled drops and struggled to develop into the consistent No. 2 option in the passing game for quarterback Josh Allen. This year, as he enters a contract year, we discuss how Davis’ offseason work appears to be paying off, and why Buffalo needs Davis to take that next step in his development to make the Bills’ aerial attack even more dangerous.
Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer excited for upcoming season
Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are back in Buffalo for their seventh season together, and the dynamic duo who anchor the back of the Bills’ defense are happy to be back on the field as one of the NFL’s best safety tandems. Hyde, who suffered a scary injury in Week 2 of last season, says he feels lucky to be back playing the sport he loves, while Poyer, who ranks 57th on the NFL’s Top 100 list, is thrilled to be back with Buffalo.
Even more Bills news and notes
What Bills fans should expect from rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid this year, and get to know speedster Andy Isabella, Buffalo’s newest wide receiver. Plus, find out why many Bills fans were willing to wait to see their “rock stars” at training camp, catch up with former Bills offensive coordinator/current New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
