Opinion: Stock up, stock down through three days of Bills camp

All of these observations could be different 24 hours after this writing. That’s just the way these things go. Guess you’d better read the article before time runs out.

Every year, NFL training camps are a constant barrage of information. Public opinion can swing from one play to the next. Replies to individual play-by-play tweets from those present at the practices is proof enough of that. But after a decent enough sample size, it’s prudent to take stock in who’s arrow is pointing up and who’s is pointing down. Who’s lived up to or exceeded expectations after three days of Buffalo Bills training camp and who might find their playing opportunities more limited than we may have initially thought?

Stock up: Dalton Kincaid

Reports have been glowing about the first-year tight end out of Stanford. The word “smooth” has been tossed around about as often as Kincaid has been targeted so far in practices (and spoiler: that’s a decent amount). When Kincaid was drafted, the big question was around usage in Ken Dorsey’s offense. Few questioned the ability, but many questioned how the team could get positive return on investment from a tight end in the offense run by the same play caller they saw in 2022.

Thus far, the usage of Kincaid has indicated to many that they intend to give him as much as he can handle. The onus will be on Kincaid to be ready, not the offensive coordinator to ramp him up.

Stock down: Dorian Williams

There hasn’t been a player oscillated on more in the last three months than Dorian Williams. Originally discussed as a Will linebacker on draft night by general manager Brandon Beane, Williams was working at Mike in minicamp before then returning to primarily the weak side in training camp. With now no clear path to defensive playing time absent a Matt Milano injury or another position change, the wisdom of drafting a backup linebacker and special teamer in the third round will continue to be questioned.

Stock up: Baylon Spector

I mentioned in my “most interesting camp battles” article that having a five-man linebacker battle wasn’t going to last very long at camp, and that in first few days it would be whittled down to a smaller number. Having a former seventh-round pick not only survive that initial shrinking of viable competitors for the starting Mike linebacker job, but also get praise from his teammates and spectators alike when he got the opportunity to play with the ones, is meaningful. Multiple reports indicated Baylor made plays in coverage, which is going to be a necessity in the Bills’ defense regardless of who’s calling plays on that side of the ball. Spector is an underrated athlete and should be looked at as actual competition for the job until the team’s actions tell us otherwise.

Stock down: Tommy Doyle

While Doyle is working his way back from a torn ACL, he’s been participating in team drills and has reportedly strugged with some of the depth pass rusher on the team’s defensive line. With Brandon Shell and David Quessenberry signed as backup offensive tackles, the path to Doyle making the roster isn’t as clear in 2022 as it has been the last two years — and he could find himself on the outside looking in when the 53-man roster is decided. Keeping an eye on whether Doyle is getting run as a sixth offensive lineman in any team drills might give us a hint as to the tightness of his grip on a roster spot this year.

Who are your “stock up, stock down” players based on the reports you’ve seen? Have you been to camp and had someone stick out to you? Sound off in the comments down below!

