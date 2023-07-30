Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 4

The Buffalo Bills take to the practice fields again at 9:45 a.m. EDT for their fourth day of training camp. Today’s session will be part of “Back Together Weekend” from NFL+. Look for Bills player interviews and mic’d-up moments if you’re at camp, and later available from the subscription service.

The biggest news coming out of camp Friday was the continued success of rookie first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid. While it’s early and far easier to look good in controlled moments, Kincaid has the look of a dynamic receiving weapon for quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. After wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Kincaid has been a favorite target of Allen. In terms of usage, Kincaid has been observed running exclusively with the first team, on-field for nearly every play.

Safety Jordan Poyer once again made the NFL Top 100 list for 2023, this time coming in at No. 57. Even on a down year filled with myriad injuries, Poyer’s talent and importance to the team were undeniable. With Poyer in the lineup, the Bills went 13-1.

Buffalo reportedly worked out free-agent wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Bills Beat and Sideline Reporter Sal Capaccio tweeted that it’s very unlikely the team reveals an alternate uniform/helmet this season.

For those who’ve asked, the Bills have no plans on wearing an alternate uniform and/or helmet in 2023. They are still evaluating plans for the future. They do plan to wear their all-red uniforms this season. For more background on this you can read my thread from last year: https://t.co/KbMXVnYr8S — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) July 28, 2023

Around the NFL: We learned that Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss most of the regular season, his potential return coming in December. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade after the results of a meeting with owner Jim Irsay. (Cue the Taylor-to-Buffalo Tweets in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1...) Irsay followed up the news about Taylor with an interesting tweet, to say the least.

Today’s session is the fourth of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June.

