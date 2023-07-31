90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: CB Kyron Brown

The Buffalo Bills have a fantastic defensive secondary. They legitimately have five corners who would start on other teams, which is nice considering that the team runs a nickel defense as its base. With that in mind, though, it’s a tough spot for a young player looking to earn time on the field when it matters.

Whereas last season the Bills had young but unproven depth, this season, those same players have now had opportunities to acclimate to the NFL game. Sure, development isn’t always linear, but it’s hard to suggest that the Buffalo secondary will be worse than it was in 2022 when it was dealing with a host of injuries. Buffalo has a talented group of young, athletic, experienced players ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we discuss one of the newest additions to the roster, a corner looking to show himself worthy of a place on the team — or the practice squad — this season.

Name: Kyron Brown

Number: 32

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 195 pounds

Age: 27 (28 on 5/26/2024)

Experience/Draft: 3; signed with the New York Jets following the 2019 NFL Draft

College: Akron

Acquired: Signed with Bills on 7/28/2023

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Brown signed a one-year deal for an as-yet undisclosed amount. However, I’m assuming it’s for the league minimum salary, which is $1.01 million for a player with Brown’s service time. I also assume there are no guarantees on the deal, so he can be released without the Bills having to carry a dead-cap number.

2022 Recap: Brown split his time between two organizations last year, but he didn’t appear in an NFL game for either one. He began the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in one preseason game with the club. He had two tackles in that contest, but he was waived with an injury settlement after suffering an undisclosed injury in that game. He signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad on October 18, where he remained without a call-up for the rest of the season.

Positional outlook: Brown joins a loaded defensive secondary group. Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis, and Alex Austin are the other corners.

2023 Offseason: Brown joined the squad when cornerback Cameron Dantzler was waived with an injury designation thanks to a hamstring injury. Brown is healthy.

2023 Season outlook: There’s little chance that Brown makes the 53-man roster, and while it’s possible that he could stick around on the practice squad, the Bills arguably have better options for that role in camp, as well, as they like Ingram and drafted Austin this year in the seventh round. Brown displayed some decent athleticism at his pro day back in 2019 (39” vertical, 14 reps on the bench press, 10’1” broad jump), but he lacks the speed (4.61-second 40-yard dash) and agility (7.34-second three-cone drill) to stick with receivers at the professional level. He could succeed in a zone scheme like Buffalo’s, but with the number of strong options the team has in front of him, Brown is more likely a camp body than he is a serious contender for a spot on the roster.