It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills, who officially started training camp at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY. We heard from All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who broke his silence concerning his absence from a mandatory minicamp practice, describing the issues and the conversations that caused him to miss practice as a “family matter” and that it was was all “water under the bridge.”

We also heard from head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, saw rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid flash immediate chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen, and ranked the most interesting positional battles to watch at camp.

We also explore highlights of second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam, find out which Bills made the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 players list, see which players are trending up and whose stock is falling through the first three days of camp, and continue our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.

