Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills, who officially started training camp at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY. We heard from All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who broke his silence concerning his absence from a mandatory minicamp practice, describing the issues and the conversations that caused him to miss practice as a “family matter” and that it was was all “water under the bridge.”
We also heard from head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, saw rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid flash immediate chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen, and ranked the most interesting positional battles to watch at camp.
We also explore highlights of second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam, find out which Bills made the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 players list, see which players are trending up and whose stock is falling through the first three days of camp, and continue our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
Scouting reports you may have missed last week
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: G Ike Boettger - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: RB Darrynton Evans - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DT Poona Ford - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: CB Dane Jackson - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: OT Spencer Brown - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: edge rusher Von Miller - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: TE Jace Sternberger - Buffalo Rumblings
Thursday
- Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs just wants to win - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott speaks with media before start of training camp - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills place three players on active/PUP list, per team - Buffalo Rumblings
- Nyheim Hines out for the season in freak accident, per reports - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Welcome back, football! - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills featured on Immaculate Gridiron game Wednesday - Buffalo Rumblings
Friday
- Takeaways from Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s presser on Day 2 of training camp - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller not going to rush back - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Dawson Knox on rookie TE Dalton Kincaid: “His personality is just awesome” - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills LB Dorian Williams focusing on WLB position for now, per Brandon Beane - Buffalo Rumblings
- Poll - Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Away Games Semifinals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Miami Dolphins, New York Jets getting bit by injury bug early in preseason - Buffalo Rumblings
Saturday
- Opinion: Ranking the Buffalo Bills’ most interesting 2023 training camp battles - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills’ safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde return for a seventh season together - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills Highlight Hype Machine: CB Kaiir Elam - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills to sign WR Andy Isabella, per Ryan Talbot - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills waive CB Cameron Dantzler, sign CB Kyron Brown - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL 2023 Top 100: Bills S Jordan Poyer joins list at 57 - Buffalo Rumblings
Sunday
- NFL 2023 Top 100 list: Bills LB Matt Milano lands at 69 - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Hall of Fame: Buffalo Bills Steve Tasker fails to advance to Senior finalist - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Stock up, stock down through three days of Bills camp - Buffalo Rumblings
- Poll - Bills Plays That Defined 2022: Home Games Semifinals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills “EA Sports Madden NFL 24” player ratings - Buffalo Rumblings
- Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey out for the long haul with knee injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2024 NFL Draft Summer Spotlight: Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...