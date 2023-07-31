Kim Pegula in attendance at Buffalo Bills practice Sunday

Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner and team president Kim Pegula was at St. John Fisher University for Bills training camp on Sunday, making her first public appearance more than a year since it was revealed she suffered cardiac arrest in June 2022.

Kim Pegula has joined Terry Pegula at practice today. Bills coach Sean McDermott walked over to talk to Kim Pegula as practice is getting underway. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 30, 2023

In February, Jessica Pegula, Kim and Terry Pegula’s daughter and renowned professional tennis athlete, updated the fan base and community on Kim’s health progression and recovery, noting that Kim was making progress every day following the traumatic health issue that required life-saving CPR administered by her daughter Kelly. Kim thankfully survived and was ultimately admitted to the hospital under ICU care before being sent to a different in-patient care facility. Jessica wrote at the time that Kim continues to deal with significant expressive aphasia and memory issues. But it’s clear that Kim’s every bit the fighter needed to rise above life’s most challenging moments.

WIVB reported that the Pegulas watched practice from an SUV that was parked near the field. Head coach Sean McDermott and cornerback Tre’Davious White were seen walking over to the SUV and interacting with them. Following practice Josh Allen made his way over to speak with the Pegulas, interacting directly with Kim.

After practice today, Josh Allen spent a couple moments with Kim Pegula.

Said hello and appeared to shake her hand. #Bills pic.twitter.com/ZCwdybtdzi — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 30, 2023

As noted by daughter Jessica, Kim’s appearance at training camp is a positive step in the healing and recovery process. That’s a process integral to the entire Pegula family as they continue to progress forward within their new normal. Jessica noted that it’s possible Kim begins making additional appearances as her recovery allows.

Sunday’s attendance was a sign everyone was anxiously awaiting, to see that, indeed, Kim was making progress. Bills Mafia and beyond continue to cheer on Kim Pegula in her recovery from traumatic cardiac arrest.