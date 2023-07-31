Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 5

The Buffalo Bills finally put the pads on for their 9:45 a.m. EDT practice — the fifth day of training camp.

Yesterday, Bills co-owner and team president Kim Pegula attended training camp, 13 months after we learned she suffered cardiac arrest.

Jordan Poyer met Nick Mayerik, the father of eight-year-old Eddie Mayerik who recently passed away after his lifelong battle with a congenital heart defect.

After practice today, Jordan Poyer met @NickMayerik to let him know how inspirational he has been as a father and how Eddie inspired everybody. It was a really special moment. pic.twitter.com/99aAsZHQOT — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) July 30, 2023

Sunday’s session was all about the offense, with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey further implementing plays to scheme mismatches that defenses may struggle to contain. That includes continuing to leverage Josh Allen’s otherworldly running ability. Stefon Diggs put a show on for the fans, Dalton Kincaid continued to impress, and running back James Cook has looked every bit the player Bills Mafia envisioned when he was drafted.

We also found out that Gabe Davis is all-in on having a huge 2023 NFL season:

#Bills WR Gabe Davis' off-season:



Twice-daily workouts on Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday.



Single workouts on Wednesday-Saturday.



And outfitting his Buffalo area home with recovery equipment.https://t.co/7Mr7KcdcMo — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) July 30, 2023

While it was the offense that did much of the scoring, the defense was plenty active as well. Both Jordan Poyer and Poona Ford collected interceptions to the roar of the crowd.

The gang from Barstool Sports are at camp today for “Grit Week.”

The @PardonMyTake boys in Rochester for Grit Week, visiting Bills training camp. @BarstoolBigCat looks much slimmer in person. @PFTCommenter looks taller pic.twitter.com/gbiCa9Jge9 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 31, 2023

Today’s session is the fifth of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

For more information about all there is to see and do at Bills training camp, head over to the team’s official page.