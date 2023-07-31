Buffalo Bills back on Immaculate Gridiron game Monday

Once again, the Buffalo Bills have a column to themselves on Monday’s edition of “Immaculate Gridiron”. Which current or former Bills have also played for the Tennessee Titans (or Houston Oilers), Los Angeles Chargers (San Diego works, too), and the Houston Texans?

Click here to participate in today’s Immaculate Gridiron and share your rarity score or your favorite Bills connections in the comments now!

Some NFL players spend their entire career on one NFL team. Some spend years bouncing from city to city. The latest phenomenon in daily phone games has exploded thanks in large part to those players who venture from team to team.

Immaculate Gridiron is the latest NFL-based daily puzzle game featuring nine cells. There are three rows and three columns and where the row and column intersect, you need to find a player that can fit both labels. You only get nine guesses for the nine players and to increase the competitiveness, you earn bonus points for coming up with more obscure players. (Your “Rarity Score” is determined by adding up the percentages for each player you picked. The lower the score, the better.)

A few other rules exist, so make sure you check out the info on the page. Players must have played a game with the team, so no offseason-only players. For the award and stat categories that intersect with a team, the player needs to have accomplished the feat with that team.

There are several different ways to play the game. The hardest is to just do it from memory and don’t check any of your answers before typing them in. Then you can play a slightly easier version, where you think of an answer and then check it before you pop it into the grid. You can also play on easy mode and dispense with the lies by using all the tools at your disposal with the goal being the lowest possible Rarity Score.

Now it’s our turn. Send in your grids for Tuesday, July 25 in the comments section. Please mark if you completed it on Hard (from memory), Medium (from memory with checks), or Easy mode (anything goes) and you’re using the honor system here. We’re doing this for bragging rights.

Click here to participate in today’s Immaculate Gridiron!

Consider this your spoiler warning. If you scroll down to the comments, you will be spoiled on today’s Immaculate Gridiron puzzle.