The Buffalo Bills have brought in help to solidify the interior of their offensive line, but all offseason, head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have expressed their confidence that starting right tackle Spencer Brown will take a step forward in 2023.
Following a fantastic rookie season, Brown took a big step backward last year as he struggled to recover from offseason back surgery and a Week 6 ankle injury suffered in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on what to expect from Brown, whose improved play should help the offensive line be much improved this year.
What to expect from RT Spencer Brown?
Brown admits his play was “miserable” during the 2022 season. He finished last year ranked 54th out of 57 offensive tackles who logged at least 670 snaps last year, earning a grade of 53.4 according to Pro Football Focus. His pass protection was especially suspect, as Brown allowed 50 quarterback pressures, tied for fifth-most among all tackles. But his play improved towards the end of the season, with Brown earning grades between 67.9 and 69. Can Brown build upon his late-season success and revert back to the form he displayed during a promising rookie season?
Plus, can running back James Cook live up to his lofty potential, and will Nyheim Hines, Cook’s backfield mate, receive a larger role on Buffalo’s offense?
The latest 53-man roster predictions
With few roster spots up for grabs heading into training camp, the latest 53-man roster predictions run through multiple scenarios. Plus, how Buffalo’s new offensive play makers — including rookie Dalton Kincaid, running back Damien Harris and wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty — could help make the Bills’ offense more dangerous in 2023.
Even more Bills news and notes
Learn how the athletic trainers who saved safety Damar Hamlin’s life will be celebrated during the upcoming ESPYs, hear from quarterback Josh Allen on how emotional it was for him and his teammates after Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, how the Bills remain the betting favorites in Las Vegas to land free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and more!
