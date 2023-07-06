The Buffalo Bills begin training camp in less than three weeks at St. John Fisher University in suburban Rochester, NY. While many of the starting roles have been figured out, there remain a few areas open to competition.

In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss two of the biggest training camp battles: who will emerge as the starting outside cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White, and who will claim the starting slot wide receiver role?

Training camp battles to watch: No. 2 CB, slot WR

It’s been an annual training-camp exercise: who will step up and win the No. 2 cornerback role opposite All-Pro Tre’Davious White? This year’s crop of candidates includes veteran Dane Jackson and two promising second-year options in Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. Plus, sorting through the slot wideout candidates to examine who will emerge from that camp battle among Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid, and exploring whether Gabe Davis remains in Buffalo’s long-term plans.

Which Bills need to step up their game

The Bills once again harbor Super Bowl dreams, but to win the franchise’s first championship, Buffalo is going to need to get elevated play from many of its players, not just quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and edge rusher Von Miller. Who will step up, elevate their game and help the Bills play at a high level in 2023?

Bills’ jerseys experience some changes

The Bills will be among the teams switching to the Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. uniform for the 2023 season, with the biggest difference being in the collar. According to Uni Watch, this will be the fifth collar/striping treatment the Bills have had since switching to their current uniform set.

Even more Bills news and notes

Looking at the moves two of Buffalo’s AFC East rivals — the New York Jets and New England Patriots — have made this offseason as they try to dethrone the Bills. Plus, what Bills fans can expect when the talented safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer return to action this fall, a former Pro Bowler shares how his team tried to slow down Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense, and more!

