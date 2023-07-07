While future Pro Football Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller remains optimistic he’ll be on the field when the Buffalo Bills open the 2023 season against the New York Jets, the Bills are preparing for life without Miller to start the year.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by analyzing how potent Buffalo’s pass rush will be, and which players will be expected to shoulder Miller’s pass-rushing responsibilities after Miller suffered his second ACL tear during the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions.

Analyzing Buffalo’s pass rush without Von Miller

No matter how well Miller says his recovery from the ACL tear is going, it’s entirely possible that the Bills will start this season without Miller and will find themselves relying on alternatives like young pass rushers Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa to take that next step forward and solidify the defensive line until Miller’s return.

Plus, we hear more from Miller on his recovery and how he’s pulled himself out of a “bottomless hole of depression,” and examining the role newcomer Taylor Rapp will play on defense.

Chris Brown to continue as Bills’ interim play-by-play voice

As John Murphy continues to recover from the stroke he suffered towards the end of the 2022 season, Chris Brown will serve as Buffalo’s interim radio play-by-play voice to begin the 2023 season.

Josh Allen: Stefon Diggs situation ‘blown out of proportion

Buffalo’s talented quarterback went to bat for Diggs on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, saying that “the media has blown this so far out of proportion,” and “it wasn’t anything major,” and “there’s no reason to still be talking about. He’s on the field with us the next day. It was not a big deal.”

Even more Bills news and notes

Remembering Eddie Mayerik, the brave eight year old who inspired Bills fans around the country. Plus, how to get your tickets for Buffalo’s Return of the Blue and Red practice, why former Bills’ running back Karlos Williams is fond of his Buffalo playing days, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings