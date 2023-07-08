The Buffalo Bills not only used a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on talented tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid to add an offensive weapon, they traded up to take the Utah product.

The Bills have been searching for a slot weapon to replace what they got from Cole Beasley, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining what impact Kincaid will have on Buffalo’s offense.

Training camp preview: Rookie Dalton Kincaid’s impact

The Bills appear to have a very talented tight end room, with Kincaid joining starter Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris, and Bills fans have high expectations for Kincaid’s rookie season with Buffalo.

For the Bills to remain as one of the league’s top offenses, the team needs Kincaid to play a big role this season, preferably starting in Week 1. Linked here: the challenges Kincaid will face as a rookie receiver looking to make an immediate impact, examining how fast Kincaid can adjust to that learning curve, and exploring how well Knox and Kincaid will fit as the team looks to run more 12 personnel in 2023.

Expectations for CB Tre’Davious White

It’s been less than two years since former All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered an ACL tear during Buffalo’s Thanksgiving night win over the New Orleans Saints. White made his return during last year’s Thanksgiving day win vs. the Detroit Lions, but he encountered some struggles as he worked his way back from the first serious injury of his career.

It’s often said that it takes until the player’s second season back from an ACL injury for them to feel like themselves. So, with that being said, what can the Bills and their fans expect from White this year?

Even more Bills news and notes

A mock draft of the current talent in the AFC East to see where every player ranks, get to know Sam Martin, Buffalo’s starting punter, meet Henry Kunttu, the longtime Buffalo Bills film and video director who was recently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and more!

