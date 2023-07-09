Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.
It was another busy week for the Buffalo Bills. Safety Damar Hamlin continued his tour across the country advocating for increased CPR training and distribution of life-saving AEDs while throwing out the first pitch ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Baltimore Orioles.
We did a deep dive into quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite play and discussed whether edge rusher Greg Rousseau can become an elite pass in 2023.
We also examine the pressure facing Sean McDermott and his fellow AFC East head coaches this year, remember the life of Bills super fan Eddie Mayerik, the brave eight-year-old who inspired Bills fans around the country, and continue our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series.
