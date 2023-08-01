Will the Bills’ 2023 roster finally take Buffalo back to the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills have begun preparations for the 2023 NFL season, with a trio of preseason games on tap, before a road date against the New York Jets under the lights of Monday Night Football. Meaningful NFL football is oh so close.

To prepare for what should be an epic clash featuring quarterbacks Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, let’s review the Bills’ roster as it stands today, and recap the moves that led to this point.

Before getting to the heart of this roster refresh, perhaps the biggest change for the Bills this offseason was defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s decision to step down from the team for the 2023 season. Initially believed to be a sabbatical of sorts for Frazier, with him returning in 2024 — Frazier is now focused on new opportunities elsewhere in the NFL, hopefully as a head coach.

Replacing Frazier as defensive coordinator is head coach Sean McDermott, who previously served as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. McDermott appointed Eric Washington as the team’s new assistant head coach/defensive line coach beginning this season. The Bills also hired Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receivers coach Chad Hall left the team for the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taking over for Hall is Adam Henry. Austin Gund was named offensive assistant/offensive line, and Kyle Shurmur was named offensive quality control coach.

Throughout much of the 2022 NFL season, Bills Mafia were concerned about the fate of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Due to the likely cost he’d command on the open market, it seemed all-but-certain Edmunds was playing elsewhere in 2023. On the first day of free agency, Edmunds came to terms on a massive free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears.

Many predicted the Bills would target a proven veteran LB in free agency to offset the loss, with rumors about the team having interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. That, of course, never materialized — with David re-signing in Tampa Bay.

The obvious remaining choice was leveraging the 2023 NFL Draft. There appeared no greater need than replacing Edmunds and many believed that was general manager Brandon Beane’s target in Round 1. One Bills Drive instead chose to wait until Round 3, drafting linebacker Dorian Williams out of Tulane. Immediate reactions were very mixed, with many wondering how he would fill Edmunds’ shoes. Following draft weekend, Beane commented that replacing Edmunds was near impossible, hinting at a potential philosophical switch for the position — that could prioritize different player attributes and possible physical numbers at on-field.

The fruits of their labor at linebacker remains to be seen, but it’s still any linebacker’s job to earn and start next to Matt Milano.

Bills’ free-agency departures in 2023

Tremaine Edmunds, LB : Signed with Chicago Bears — 4 years, $72 million, $50 million guaranteed, $14.7 million cap hit for Bears in 2023

: Signed with Chicago Bears — 4 years, $72 million, $50 million guaranteed, $14.7 million cap hit for Bears in 2023 Devin Singletary, RB: Signed with Houston Texans) — 1 year, $2.75 million, $2.5 million guaranteed, $3.125 million cap hit for Texans in 2023

Signed with Houston Texans) — 1 year, $2.75 million, $2.5 million guaranteed, $3.125 million cap hit for Texans in 2023 Jamison Crowder, WR: Signed with New York Giants) — 1 year, $1.317 million, $27,500 guaranteed, $1,016,029 million cap hit for Giants in 2023

Signed with New York Giants) — 1 year, $1.317 million, $27,500 guaranteed, $1,016,029 million cap hit for Giants in 2023 Case Keenum, QB: Signed with Houston Texans) — 2 years, $6.25 million, $4 million guaranteed, $2.85 million cap hit for Texans in 2023

Signed with Houston Texans) — 2 years, $6.25 million, $4 million guaranteed, $2.85 million cap hit for Texans in 2023 Tommy Sweeney, TE: Signed with New York Giants — 1 year, $1.08 million, $940,000 cap hit for Giants in 2023

Signed with New York Giants — 1 year, $1.08 million, $940,000 cap hit for Giants in 2023 Jaquan Johnson, S: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders — 1 year, $1.2325 million, $431,500 guaranteed, $1.0925 million cap hit for Raiders in 2023

Signed with Las Vegas Raiders — 1 year, $1.2325 million, $431,500 guaranteed, $1.0925 million cap hit for Raiders in 2023 Justin Murray, OT: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders — 1 year, $1.08 million, $943,000 cap hit for Raiders in 2023

Signed with Las Vegas Raiders — 1 year, $1.08 million, $943,000 cap hit for Raiders in 2023 Greg Van Roten, OG: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders — 1 year, $1.60 million, $907,500 guaranteed, $1.60 million cap hit for Raiders in 2023

Beyond Tremaine Edmunds and like any other NFL team, the Bills experienced a fair share of roster turnover. The loss of Devin Singletary is one that’s potentially going understated. While Singletary didn’t carry elite traits with him, he was a no-nonsense player who came through in the clutch more times than not. The hope is that Buffalo gains a few more footballs, after parting ways with Singletary’s significant-enough fumble issues.

Jamison Crowder is a name that many seemed to forget, due mostly to his being lost to injury most of last season. Crowder was supposed to help bridge the loss of Cole Beasley, but his early exit and inability to return to the field doomed what could have been.

Case Keenum was brought in on a one-year contract to back up franchise quarterback Josh Allen. That move has been the go-to for One Bills Drive in recent seasons. Keenum made two very forgettable cameo appearances in blowout wins.

Tommy Sweeney and Jaquan Johnson were originally drafted by the Bills, but neither managed to supplant those ahead of them on the depth chart. Greg Van Roten and Justin Murray were allowed to leave, with Buffalo looking to improve the depth and competition throughout the offensive line.

Bills’ salary cap casualty/releases in 2023

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Released on 3/17/2023; $2.2 million in 2023 salary cap savings

Additionally, the Bills made a roster subtraction to benefit their salary cap for the 2023 season. Perhaps most notable among all the departures on offense was the team’s decision to part ways with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. While McKenzie never managed to take full command of the slot role asked of him in 2022, he presented as an x-factor for Buffalo. In total, there were too many games of subpar play to continue relying on McKenzie to play a featured role out of the slot. His salary meant he was expendable as a likely depth player.

Bills’ remaining unsigned free agents in 2023

Taiwan Jones, RB

Jake Kumerow, WR

Bobby Hart, OT

Rodger Saffold, OG

Beyond the players who signed to play elsewhere in 2023, there are those who the team chose not to bring back in free agency. While each of the players listed above contributed meaningful snaps to the Bills in 2022 and earlier, none will be as huge a loss as Taiwan Jones. As a special teams mainstay, Jones served as a team captain thanks to his superb leadership and tenacity as a coverage-unit specialist. Jake Kumerow never quite lived up to the hype bestowed upon him by Aaron Rodgers, though he did carve out a niche on Buffalo’s special teams.

Rodger Saffold and Bobby Hart’s exits further illustrate the efforts made by Beane to correct what was a woefully average-at-best offensive line last season.

Bills’ roster additions for 2023

2023 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 25 — Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)

Round 2, Pick 59 — O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)

Round 3, Pick 91 — Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane)

Round 5, Pick 150 (from Commanders) — Justin Shorter, WR (Florida)

Round 7, Pick 230 (from Texans) — Nick Broeker, G (Mississippi)

Round 7, Pick 252 (from Rams) — Alex Austin, CB (Oregon State)

The front office of the Bills added six players through the 2023 NFL Draft. Brandon Beane had a plan to attack offense early and often this past April, as well executing some now-signature draft-day trades for future draft pick compensation.

As we discussed above, the team bypassed filling a need on defense until Round 3. Over the course of the first two rounds, Buffalo added a game-changing receiver in tight end Dalton Kincaid (Round 1) and offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Round 2). Both players were rated among the top of their class at their respective positions. Kincaid represents an opportunity for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to evolve his playbook, utilizing Kincaid as a jumbo slot receiver, akin to Cole Beasley’s prior role in Buffalo. In Torrence, the Bills landed a player at the end of Round 2 who many predicted would come off the board in Round 1. With a solid training camp, Torrence could win a starting role on the team’s offensive line this season.

Bills’ free-agent additions in 2023

Kyle Allen, QB: 1 year, $1.23 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.23 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023 Damien Harris, RB: 1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023 Latavius Murray, RB: 1 year, $1.32 million. $1.09 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.32 million. $1.09 million cap hit in 2023 Deonte Harty, WR: 2 years, $9.5 million, $3.75 million cap hit in 2023

2 years, $9.5 million, $3.75 million cap hit in 2023 Trent Sherfield, WR: 1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023 Connor McGovern, OG: 3 years, $22.35 million, $4 million cap hit in 2023

3 years, $22.35 million, $4 million cap hit in 2023 David Edwards, OG: 1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023 Brandon Shell, OT: 1 year, $1.318 million, $1.1 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.318 million, $1.1 million cap hit in 2023 Kevin Jarvis, OL: 1 year, $750,000 cap hit in 2023

1 year, $750,000 cap hit in 2023 Taylor Rapp, S: 1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.77 million cap hit in 2023 Poona Ford, DT: 1 year, $2.25 million cap hit in 2023

Eleven NFL veterans will play their first season with the Bills in 2023. Of this group, nine players are on the offensive side of the ball.

Buffalo made a concerted effort to improve the quality of its offensive line play, adding four new players to the o-line room this season. Offensive guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards were among the first signings the Bills made this offseason. Offensive tackle Brandon Shell was brought in late, following the NFL Draft — and will provide at minimum fierce competition, if not an upgrade at right tackle.

There was also an emphasis on improving receiver play with the signings of Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, and signing a pair of players to repair what many saw as a missing element from last season’s run game. The additions of defensive tackle Poona Ford and safety Taylor Rapp received rave reviews, with both having an opportunity to earn long-term futures beyond 2023 in Buffalo.

Bills’ free-agent re-signings in 2023

Jordan Poyer, S: 2 years, $12.5 million, $4.85 million cap hit in 2023

2 years, $12.5 million, $4.85 million cap hit in 2023 Dean Marlowe, S : 1 year, $1.23 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023

: 1 year, $1.23 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023 Tyrel Dodson, LB: 1 year, $2.01 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $2.01 million cap hit in 2023 A.J. Klein, LB: 1 year, $1.32 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.32 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023 Tyler Matakevich, LB: 1 year, $2.5 million, $1.83 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $2.5 million, $1.83 million cap hit in 2023 Dane Jackson, CB: 1 year, $2.01 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $2.01 million cap hit in 2023 Cam Lewis, CB: 1 year, $1.19 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.19 million cap hit in 2023 Shaq Lawson, DE: 1 year, $1.32 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $1.32 million, $1.09 million cap hit in 2023 Jordan Phillips, DT: 1 year, $3 million, $2.86 million cap hit in 2023

1 year, $3 million, $2.86 million cap hit in 2023 David Quessenberry, OT: 1-year deal (contract terms unconfirmed)

1-year deal (contract terms unconfirmed) Sam Martin, P: 3 years, $6 million, $1.66 million cap hit in 2023

Brandon Beane also managed to work his magic with many of the team’s own free agents, coming to new terms with 11 players who chose to return to Orchard Park, NY. The most notable re-signing was of course safety Jordan Poyer. In total, Buffalo brought back nine defensive players from the 2022 roster. The return of punter Sam Martin on a multi-year deal was a sound move following Martin’s efforts last season.

Bills’ salary cap contract extensions/restructures in 2023

Josh Allen, QB: Re-structure; $21.14 million in 2023 salary cap savings

Re-structure; $21.14 million in 2023 salary cap savings Nyheim Hines, RB: Re-structure; $1.3 million in 2023 salary cap savings (cap savings unconfirmed)

Re-structure; $1.3 million in 2023 salary cap savings (cap savings unconfirmed) Stefon Diggs, WR: Re-structure; $5.4 million in 2023 salary cap savings

Re-structure; $5.4 million in 2023 salary cap savings Von Miller, DE: Re-structure; $10.67 million in 2023 salary cap savings

Re-structure; $10.67 million in 2023 salary cap savings Tim Settle, DT: Re-structure; $600,000 in 2023 salary cap savings

Re-structure; $600,000 in 2023 salary cap savings Matt Milano, LB: Two-year extension, $6 million in 2023 salary cap savings (cap savings unconfirmed)

Two-year extension, $6 million in 2023 salary cap savings (cap savings unconfirmed) Ed Oliver, DT: Four-year extension, $5.775 million in 2023 salary cap savings

With 17 new faces with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, the team’s likely to see significant production from more than a handful of these players. Expect Dalton Kincaid, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Dorian Williams to vie for starting reps throughout training camp — with each possessing a real shot to cement their role as a starter early in the regular season. Justin Shorter is an intriguing addition, but he may find it difficult to contribute much as a rookie receiver.

Among the free-agent additions, Damien Harris, Connor McGovern, Brandon Shell, Taylor Rapp, Poona Ford, Deonte Harty, and Trent Sherfield figure to see prominent roles with the team in 2023. Harris, in particular should add a bruising element to Buffalo’s run game, while Harty brings home-run potential to the receiving game out of the slot and behind the line of scrimmage. With Rapp and Ford, the Bills are banking on high-quality production as part of a defensive rotation that could feature multiple looks under McDermott.

