Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 6

By Matt Byham
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are back on the field this morning, before a day off on Wednesday. The pads went on for the first time yesterday, and the intensity ramped up immediately.

Of note early this morning are the on-field absences of safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Tim Settle. Safety Taylor Rapp is reportedly working with the first-team defense in Poyer’s absence.

No explanation has been given for either player’s on-field absence, so at this point it’s entirely possible that both players are receiving veteran rest days.

Some highlights from yesterday’s session:

Today’s session is the sixth of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

For more information about all there is to see and do at Bills training camp, head over to the team’s official page.

Image made available courtesy of the Buffalo Bills

