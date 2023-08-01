Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread, Day 6

The Buffalo Bills are back on the field this morning, before a day off on Wednesday. The pads went on for the first time yesterday, and the intensity ramped up immediately.

Of note early this morning are the on-field absences of safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Tim Settle. Safety Taylor Rapp is reportedly working with the first-team defense in Poyer’s absence.

Taylor Rapp working with the 1st team defense. No sign of Jordan Poyer to start the day. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 1, 2023

Bills DT Tim Settle does not appear to be practicing today. Just walked on the field in street clothes and found his way to the stationary bike. Something to keep an eye on. — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) August 1, 2023

No explanation has been given for either player’s on-field absence, so at this point it’s entirely possible that both players are receiving veteran rest days.

All seems good now, but Bills QB Josh Allen got checked on by an athletic trainer after a rep in team drills. Stood under his own power after. Kept looking at his lower right leg. Helmet stayed in his hand the whole time. GM Brandon Beane came over to chat with him. Back in now. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) August 1, 2023

Josh Allen limping after that 11v11 rep. Pressure got to him and it looked like he got kicked in the leg. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 1, 2023

The offensive line is getting dominated. Josh frustrated here early. #BillsMafia — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) August 1, 2023

Some highlights from yesterday’s session:

"It felt like a roller coaster of emotions being back for the first time, but I'm just thankful."



Damar Hamlin's impressions of the first padded practice: https://t.co/ALQeAr7cT9 pic.twitter.com/3oxQ4pBTts — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 31, 2023

We’re live with Damar Hamlin after our first padded practice of training camp.#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia https://t.co/DaNQj10mH7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 31, 2023

Today’s session is the sixth of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University will wrap up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts on August 12.

To attend practice, a ticket (which are free) is required for each entrant. As a reminder, tickets sold out quickly during the initial on-sale at the end of June. Shuttle and parking information can be found here — please note that there is no general parking available on the Fisher campus.

