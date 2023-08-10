Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp: Open thread — last day at Fisher

The Buffalo Bills hit the field at St. John Fisher University one last time this summer in front of fans, and with plenty of precipitation coating everything.

Yesterday was a fairly routing practice session for the team, but there were a few things of notable mention.

First and foremost, was that play-by-play announcer and “Voice of the Bills,” John Murphy made an appearance at camp. Murphy has been sidelined while recovering from a stroke he suffered this past January.

Bills play by play announcer John Murphy is at practice today. A sight for sore eyes. Good to see Murph back on the sideline. — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 9, 2023

Regarding players, perhaps the biggest news to come out of yesterday’s session was that running back Damien Harris remains day to day with a knee injury. Also missing yesterday’s practice were Jordan Poyer, Ed Oliver, Reggie Gilliam, and Cam Lewis.

Damien Harris is currently day to day with a knee injury #BillsMafia — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) August 9, 2023

While losing Harris for any amount of time is concerning, it would appear the Bills are in good hands and prepared to weather the storm with 33-year-old running back Latavius Murray.

Latavius Murray continues to NOT look like the oldest running back in the NFL. Just took a short pass about 70+ yards to the house. Looked like a busted coverage by the defense. But Murray turned on the 33-year old wheels down the sideline. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) August 9, 2023

As always, consider this your open thread to talk about and share any Bills-related news. As available, we’ll update this post with important tweets at the bottom of the page.

Today’s session is the final of 10 practices being held at St. John Fisher. Camp at the University wraps up prior to the team’s first preseason game — a home tilt against the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday, August 12.

