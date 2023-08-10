Buffalo Bills training camp: Terrel Bernard suffers hamstring injury

The Buffalo Bills had a final day of training camp at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University on Thursday, but linebacker Terrel Bernard wasn’t able to make it through the entire practice.

Bernard was seen leaving the field with athletic trainers early in practice and did not return for either the first or second period of team drills on what is the Bills’ final day of training camp before they head back to Orchard Park, NY to kick off the preseason by hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Update as of 3:30 p.m. EDT:

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard has a hamstring injury.

Bills LB Terell Bernard has a hamstring injury. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) August 10, 2023

Bernard did not participate during the first or second period of team drills. https://t.co/KwogCTcL5v — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 10, 2023

Bernard has been in a battle with Tyrel Dodson and Baylon Spector for the team’s MIKE position vacated by Tremaine Edmunds who signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason.

While it had originally been thought that the Bills might look at rookie Dorian Williams, drafted in the third round of this year’s NFL draft, head coach Sean McDermott has kept the youngster as an outside linebacker since minicamp back in May.

The MIKE position battle has seemed to come down to Bernard and Dodson, who are jointly listed as first-string on the team’s first official depth chart released earlier this week.

What do you all think of the Bills first depth chart heading into the pre-season? pic.twitter.com/sxzvnjMaEc — Total Sports Buffalo (@TSEBuffalo) August 9, 2023

While Bernard was seen going into the medical tent at one time during practice, no further information was available on Bernard’s injury status at this time.