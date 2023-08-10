Bills vs. Colts: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs won’t play preseason opener

The Buffalo Bills just wrapped up training camp at St. John Fisher University following today’s final practice in front of Bills Mafia. Prior to Thursday’s session, head coach Sean McDermott met with the media to reveal a bit of the team’s game plan ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener — a friendly with the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

McDermott informed the press that both quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not play in the team’s only home scrimmage this season.

Coach McDermott: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will not play in Saturday’s preseason game. #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/F0eOhrSwoU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 10, 2023

McDermott mentioned that although both Allen and Diggs will be sidelined, most of the other starters will receive some action on Saturday. He alluded to Josh Allen possibly appearing in the preseason at some point, but it is worth noting that Allen played just one offensive series last preseason.

Nonetheless, this shouldn’t be shocking news whatsoever and it’ll give the depth plenty of reps to get ready for the regular season. This opens up opportunities for quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley to officially battle it out for the backup quarterback role while receivers like Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield receive additional reps and work for that WR3/slot position.

On the other side of the ball, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to start — meaning McDermott’s first game back officially calling the defense will be against a 21-year-old getting his first real taste of NFL action.