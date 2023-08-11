Wingin’ It: Annual Brainstorming ahead of Buffalo Bills’ 2023 season

Holy ****! The season is about to start. How did that happen already? If you’re just like me, you’re right now realizing you need at least 17 recipe ideas and to take the time to assign them to specific games and plan out an entire season of food. And if you are just like me...

Cut it out. This is my schtick! If you’re only somewhat like me, then this is the article for you. Regular Rumblers know that every season I create recipes for every regular season and postseason game the Buffalo Bills play. After doing this for years, I could use a little help coming up with ideas. That’s where you come in (I hope at least).

Assuming I don’t spontaneously combust from all the hot sauce I’ve used over the years, this season will have me breaking the 100 recipe mark, if you can believe it. I’ve done at least one recipe for every other team in the league, and I’ll be at or above a dozen each for the Bills’ division rivals. Check out this link if you want to see the list I made last year selecting a favorite recipe for the entire league.

So yeah, I don’t mind some assistance brainstorming this thing. It used to be everything had to have a wing sauce integrated into it. I gave up on that a while ago. To mix things up, I altered my own rules to integrate something “Buffalo” instead. That introduced Loganberry, beef on weck, and sponge candy elements just to name a few. I’ll still try to stick to that, but no promises.

This season, I want to focus on taking my brand of mad (kitchen) science into the tailgate realm. What do I mean by that? That could mean a few things. Recipes that don’t require every kitchen utensil in the world. Food that can be made in larger quantities if desired. Or maybe food that will survive a bit of a road trip.

Now that you know my vision for the year, feel free to toss out ideas below. Don’t be afraid! The worst that can happen is I reply “I already did that” and link you to the existing recipe for some instant gratification. No need to worry about trying to link things to a team or a city (I’ll do that). You can toss out an idea to Buffalo it up if you want, but you don’t have to. Name a favorite tailgate food or something you think will work, and you might see me put a Skarekrow spin on it!

Feel free to drop ideas in the comments, or send ideas to kuebiko@yahoo.com