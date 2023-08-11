Should Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen play in preseason?

The Buffalo Bills will begin their preseason slate against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Head coach Sean McDermott has already announced that quarterback Josh Allen will not see any game action against the Colts, but that he will get on the field at some point during the preseason. But, honestly, do you even want Allen to see the field during the preseason?

On one hand, you want to keep the merchandise safe. The best way to prevent an injury from taking place is to keep your star quarterback off the field. On the flip side, by not seeing any game action the fear is that Allen would be rusty heading into Week 1. The first game of the season is extremely important for Buffalo as it’s a huge AFC East clash with the New York Jets under the lights of Monday Night Football in New Jersey. Let’s take a brief look at Allen’s career numbers in Week 1 versus how much he played in the preseason leading up to each opening-week game.

Last season, Allen lit it up against then defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Allen went 26-of-31 for 297 yards with four total touchdowns. When it came to the preseason, Allen saw action in one game — the second game out of three. Allen was in the game for one drive and led the team on a six-play 70-yard touchdown drive. He took the following week off to rest up before Week 1.

Two seasons ago the offense wasn’t the greatest as the team lost their opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the game, Allen completed under 60% of his passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Most remember Allen running for his life for the majority of the game. In that preseason, he only saw action in one of the three games — but this one being in the finale. The offense in that game had touchdowns on two out of three drives with Allen under center.

In general, it appears that Allen is not impacted with having limited snaps in the preseason. In his four Week 1 starts, Allen has a 3-1 record with seven touchdown passes. He has a career average of 283 passing yards in Week 1, and like always is a threat to use his legs as well.

How much would you like Allen to play in the preseason, if at all?