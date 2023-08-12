Bills vs. Colts injury updates following Week 1 preseason action

The Buffalo Bills won their first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 before a healthy sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium. Unfortunately, the team didn’t make it out of the game injury free — a reminder that preseason games, while inconsequential to final standings, are still very physical affairs.

Following the team’s victory, head coach Sean McDermott took to the podium and provided a brief update on the status of offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and defensive tackle DJ Dale who both suffered injuries during Saturday’s game.

McDermott explained that Doyle suffered a knee injury to the same knee he injured last season. While we await further word on the true nature of Doyle’s injury, Banged Up Bills offered some insight:

Another look at the #Bills Tommy Doyle R knee inj.



Hit directly from behind, fell directly onto knee. Finished series.



Possible contusion or MCL sprain.



Other considerations include PCL sprain or patellar sublux.



Surprised no high-ankle.



Looks like ACL is spared. pic.twitter.com/tWHjacPiw6 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) August 12, 2023

McDermott also informed the media that DJ Dale suffered a ribs/back contusion injury. Initial x-rays showed nothing, but Dale will have a CT scan to get a better look at any potential injury.

#Bills DJ Dale rib/back injury.



Dale falls down, then has 225 lb QB Sam Ehlinger + 283 lb DE Kameron Cline land on his mid-back.



Went for x-rays, returned to sideline.



Hopefully no fractures, but that weight & the force of both guys falling on him, he’s going to be sore. pic.twitter.com/ok3Yt33CBd — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) August 12, 2023

McDermott also provided an update about linebacker Terrel Bernard, who suffered a hamstring injury this week in training camp. While McDermott noted there’s no timeline for Bernard’s return, he did state that such injuries (soft tissue variety) take some time to heal.

Sean McDermott says no timeline regarding Terrel Bernard’s hamstring injury, but notes those tend to take a bit.



Felt Bernard was having good camp and was excited to see him in preseason action.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 12, 2023

McDermott also pointed out that running back Damien Harris is trending in the right direction, but more conversations need to be had with trainers to properly establish a timeline for Harris’ return to play.

Sean McDermott says he believes Damien Harris is trending in right direction with knee injury, but waiting for further convos with trainers for timeline. #Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 12, 2023

We’ll update you with further information about the injuries to Doyle and Dale as news breaks.