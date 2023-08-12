 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills vs. Colts injury updates following Week 1 preseason action

A quick recap following head coach Sean McDermott’s press conference

By Matt Byham
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills won their first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 before a healthy sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium. Unfortunately, the team didn’t make it out of the game injury free — a reminder that preseason games, while inconsequential to final standings, are still very physical affairs.

Following the team’s victory, head coach Sean McDermott took to the podium and provided a brief update on the status of offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and defensive tackle DJ Dale who both suffered injuries during Saturday’s game.

McDermott explained that Doyle suffered a knee injury to the same knee he injured last season. While we await further word on the true nature of Doyle’s injury, Banged Up Bills offered some insight:

McDermott also informed the media that DJ Dale suffered a ribs/back contusion injury. Initial x-rays showed nothing, but Dale will have a CT scan to get a better look at any potential injury.

McDermott also provided an update about linebacker Terrel Bernard, who suffered a hamstring injury this week in training camp. While McDermott noted there’s no timeline for Bernard’s return, he did state that such injuries (soft tissue variety) take some time to heal.

McDermott also pointed out that running back Damien Harris is trending in the right direction, but more conversations need to be had with trainers to properly establish a timeline for Harris’ return to play.

We’ll update you with further information about the injuries to Doyle and Dale as news breaks.

