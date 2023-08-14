The Buffalo Bills boast one of the NFL’s top passing attacks heading into the 2023 NFL season, but the competition for targets beyond Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs and No. 2 wideout Gabe Davis is expected to be fierce.
The Bills brought in Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, and Andy Isabella and drafted rookies Dalton Kincaid and Justin Shorter to strengthen the depth of their receiving options.
On Saturday, during the team’s 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts to open the preseason, second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir continued to show both the good and the bad aspects of his game.
In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss why the up-and-down performance of Shakir is troubling, and how he’s trying to put those miscues behind him.
WR Khalil Shakir’s up-and-down preseason continues
Shakir finished the preseason opener with two catches for 25 yards, including a 20-yard catch to convert a 3rd & 12 situation. But as great as that catch was, Shakir is catching heat for failing to catch a perfectly thrown pass from Kyle Allen later in the drive that would have converted a 3rd & 5 and kept the drive alive. Instead, Shakir dropped the ball, forcing the Bills to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.
Linked here: how Shakir is looking to become more consistent as he fights to be Buffalo’s third receiver, and thoughts from head coach Sean McDermott on both Shakir’s progress and how several of Buffalo’s younger players took that next step forward vs. the Colts. Plus, reassessing several key positional battles, more observations from Buffalo’s Week 1 preseason win, learn how the Bills received good news about injuries suffered by Tommy Doyle and D.J. Dale, and more!
Which Bills have used training camp to improve their chances of making the 53-man roster, see where Josh Allen sits on ESPN's quarterback rankings by trait, and more!
