Nearly 11 months ago, Micah Hyde, the dynamic and talented safety for the Buffalo Bills, suffered a devastating neck injury during Buffalo’s home-opening win vs. the Tennessee Titans.
The injury left Hyde contemplating his future, but after a grueling rehabilitation process, on Saturday, Hyde was back on the field and back in action, starting for the Bills as Buffalo recorded a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener. Hyde’s counterpart in the secondary, All-Pro Jordan Poyer, tested free agency before returning to Western New York during the offseason.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the impact Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer will have on Buffalo’s defense.
The impact of a healthy Micah Hyde returning to Bills’ defense
Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are back in Buffalo for their seventh season together, and the dynamic duo who anchor the back of the Bills’ defense are happy to be back on the field as one of the NFL’s best safety tandems. Read how having Hyde, who missed all but 36 snaps of the 2022 season, back in the lineup will help make Buffalo’s secondary once again among the league’s best this year.
Plus, a 53-man roster projection following Buffalo’s win in its preseason opener, whether defensive end A.J. Epenesa could be on the outside looking in when cuts have been made, find out how veteran running back Latavius Murray stands out among today’s backs, see whose stock is rising and whose is falling following Week 1 of the preseason, and more!
- Ryan O’Halloran: Return of Micah Hyde could make Bills’ secondary first-rate unit - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection: Who makes the cut as preseason begins? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Shout! podcast: Is A.J. Epenesa on Bills roster bubble? - newyorkupstate.com
- ‘Master of his craft’ | Why Latavius Murray stands out as an outlier among modern day NFL running backs - BuffaloBills.com
- Shout! podcast: Whose stock is up, whose is down after Bills vs. Colts preseason game? - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills activate linebacker Tyler Matakevich from physically unable to perform list - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
During Monday’s annual Jim Kelly golf tournament, Kelly and many of his former teammates — including fellow Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas — came together to raise money for the Kelly for Kids Foundation, which has distributed more than $7 million to numerous organizations throughout Western New York. Plus, Buffalo’s AFC East rivals — the New York Jets and New England Patriots — bring in veteran running backs Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, and more!
- Jim Kelly’s annual golf tournament surpasses $7 million in charitable donations - Buffalo News
- Were you there when Rich Stadium opened? Tell us your story - Buffalo News
- Report: Jets sign running back Dalvin Cook to one-year deal - WGR 550
- Cook-off: Brother of Buffalo Bills top RB lands with New York Jets - newyorkupstate.com
- Patriots reportedly signing running back Ezekiel Elliott - WGR 550
- Bills fan gets Josh Allen on a unicorn tattooed to his chest ... on a dare - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 Analysis: Matt Barkley’s Big Day with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Tommy Doyle, DJ Dale escape major injuries in Buffalo Bills’ preseason win - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: CB Kaiir Elam - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills Data Hype Machine: Punter Sam Martin - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: OL Ryan Bates - Buffalo Rumblings
- The Play That Defines the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season is... - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wingin’ It: Annual Brainstorming ahead of Buffalo Bills’ 2023 season - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...