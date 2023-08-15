Nearly 11 months ago, Micah Hyde, the dynamic and talented safety for the Buffalo Bills, suffered a devastating neck injury during Buffalo’s home-opening win vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The injury left Hyde contemplating his future, but after a grueling rehabilitation process, on Saturday, Hyde was back on the field and back in action, starting for the Bills as Buffalo recorded a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener. Hyde’s counterpart in the secondary, All-Pro Jordan Poyer, tested free agency before returning to Western New York during the offseason.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the impact Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer will have on Buffalo’s defense.

The impact of a healthy Micah Hyde returning to Bills’ defense

Buffalo Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are back in Buffalo for their seventh season together, and the dynamic duo who anchor the back of the Bills’ defense are happy to be back on the field as one of the NFL’s best safety tandems. Read how having Hyde, who missed all but 36 snaps of the 2022 season, back in the lineup will help make Buffalo’s secondary once again among the league’s best this year.

Plus, a 53-man roster projection following Buffalo’s win in its preseason opener, whether defensive end A.J. Epenesa could be on the outside looking in when cuts have been made, find out how veteran running back Latavius Murray stands out among today’s backs, see whose stock is rising and whose is falling following Week 1 of the preseason, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

During Monday’s annual Jim Kelly golf tournament, Kelly and many of his former teammates — including fellow Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas — came together to raise money for the Kelly for Kids Foundation, which has distributed more than $7 million to numerous organizations throughout Western New York. Plus, Buffalo’s AFC East rivals — the New York Jets and New England Patriots — bring in veteran running backs Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, and more!

