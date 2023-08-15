Buffalo Bills activate LB Tyler Matakevich ahead of Tuesday’s practice

Before Tuesday’s practice, the Buffalo Bills activated linebacker Tyler Matakevich from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list.

We’ve activated LB Tyler Matakevich from the active/PUP list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0fSACa0erP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 15, 2023

The Bills linebacker, who sees most of his time on special teams, started training camp on the team’s active/PUP list with an undisclosed injury. With the designation coming once camp started, and with Matakevich being listed as active, it meant that the Bills could bring the veteran, who is entering his eighth year in the league, back at any time.

Last season, Matakevich, who has been in Buffalo since the 2020 season after beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recorded 324 snaps — but only two of those were on defense. His presence on special teams was enough for the Bills, however, as in March of this year they resigned the linebacker. Matakevich signed a one-year extension worth a guaranteed $2,500,000.

With Matakevich practicing today, that leaves only edge rusher Von Miller on Buffalo’s PUP list. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, the other player to have started training camp on the sidelines along Miller and Matakevich, was activated on August 6.