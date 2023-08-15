Buffalo Bills OT Brandon Shell not practicing Tuesday, intends to retire

The Buffalo Bills hit the practice fields today in preparation for this weekend’s Week 2 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offensive tackle Brandon Shell didn’t join his linemates on the turf, instead sitting out the team’s practice entirely. But his absence didn’t appear to stem from any injury.

Per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Shell, 31, intends to retire from the NFL.

Bills OL Brandon Shell did not participate in practice today, and has intention to retire, I’m told. Shell, a 31-year-old tackle, signed a one-year deal with the Bills on June 1st. — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 15, 2023

The Bills brought Shell in late in free agency, signing him to a one-year contract on June 1. Shell played with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, and put together a noteworthy season in South Beach, making 11 starts at tackle.

With the release of last week’s initial depth chart, Shell was listed as the second-team right tackle, backing up Spencer Brown.

The Bills have released the team's first depth chart.



(But don't overthink it) pic.twitter.com/Dz0lNVVH6A — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 8, 2023

What, of course, isn’t clear, is the motive behind Shell’s desire to retire at this stage of the offseason. By all accounts, he was having a solid camp and the team was praised for landing him given his NFL resume and potential to help the Bills in 2023.

Stay focused on Buffalo Rumblings for the latest news on Brandon Shell and everything else happening at One Bills Drive following a day full of news.