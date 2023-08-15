 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Extremely heated and visibly intense Buffalo Bills practice unfolded Tuesday

A swinging helmet and one very animated franchise quarterback made for a fierce practice session

By Matt Byham
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes friendly fire crosses the line into a full-on altercation. That’s exactly what appears to have happened during Buffalo Bills practice on Tuesday at One Bills Drive. Per corroberating reports from News 4 CBS sports reporter Heather Prusak and WGR550 Bills Beat and Sideline reporter Sal Capaccio, it seems linebacker Tyrel Dodson and right tackle Spencer Brown took exception with one another. Dodson was observed at one point swinging a helmet around. Quarterback Josh Allen and Dodson exchanged heated words following the “melee,” and linebackers coach Bobby Babich was later seen having to calm Dodson down.

When Allen met with the Media after Tuesday’s session, very animated arguments were audible from the practice field just outside the field house. As players made their way into the field house, those arguments grew louder and Allen’s ability to tune out the noise became too much, yelling “hey!” in their direction as they came within a stone’s throw of the indoor press space.

You can hear for yourself, as shared by WKBW sports director Matthew Bové.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of very heated exchanges between Bills teammates, and it’s certain not to be the last. Remember Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into it around this point in the summer last season. But this time, Allen recognized that it seemed to be one of the most consistently intense sessions he could recall.

At this time of the year, intensity is through the roof for teams. Players are aggressively trying to make a positive impression on the coaching staff, hoping to earn a starting role on the team in 2023.

Arguments aren’t bad, and at the end of the day they tend to work themselves out without issue moving forward.

