Buffalo Bills OT Brandon Shell officially placed on Reserve/Retired list

The Buffalo Bills have provided an update to news concerning offensive tackle Brandon Shell that first broke earlier today by Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Shell has been officially placed on the team’s Reserve/Retired list. The announcement was made official through a push notification via the Buffalo Bills team app. No additional information was given, including nothing written in article form, nor a video to complement the announcement. Shell retires from the NFL at age 31, ready to tackle the next phase of his life.

Alex Brasky reported the news of Shell’s official retirement:

Bills announced that OT Brandon Shell has officially been placed on the Reserve/Retired list. — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 15, 2023

The signing of Shell was largely applauded in NFL circles, noting his experience and ability as an offensive tackle in the league. Many saw it as a major win for the Bills to land him, especially so late in free agency.

Shell was drafted by the New York Jets in Round 6 of the 2016 NFL Draft. He went on to sign with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in 2020, before joining the Miami Dolphins last season.

Shell signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Bills on June 1, 2023. Many expected Shell to significantly push or ascend past right tackle Spencer Brown this coming season, with a genuine shot at earning a starting role in Buffalo’s high-powered offense.

Now, the Bills must regroup, with just offensive tackle David Quessenberry listed behind Spencer Brown at right tackle. Shell’s retirement could open the door wider for someone like undrafted rookie offensive tackle Richard Gouraige to make the team’s final roster this season.

We wish Brandon Shell the best in retirement.