Skarey Movies: Khalil Shakir and The Mystery of the Disappearing Hands

Buffalo Bills football is back! And so is your favorite straw person-driven video series examining the game! That’s right, it’s the return of Skarey Movies, featuring the dulcet audio of yours truly. Sure my PlayStation headset occasionally catches an asthma wheeze or two, but that’s all part of the charm. To kick off the 2023 season, I take a look at a topic that piqued my interest as well as that of other fans.

After two amazing catches worthy of a highlight reel, wide receiver Khalil Shakir dropped one of the easiest first-down catches most players will ever see. What gives? Skarey Movies aims to find out.

As I get back into the swing of recording, this week’s video is a bit lean, clocking in at just over four minutes. That means there’s no reason not to watch it and get the full story. If you’re more of a fan of reading though, here’s a recap of what I cover.

The video shows key frames of the three passes directed Khalil Shakir’s way. The first two highlight his extension, body control, and hand strength as he plucks the ball from the air on a pair of difficult passes.

Our third pass is a drop on an easy (for the NFL) 3rd & 5 attempt. We compare the body position, ball position, and overall mechanics of these three throws and come away with some conclusions. One of which is that the drop was possibly a fluke. Since I’m paid to analyze though, the drop did have a key difference in that it was low, forcing Shakir to crouch — which impacted body mechanics. The resulting body catch was not what you hope to see.