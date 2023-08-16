Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen releases fourth edition of “Josh’s Jaqs”

For the fourth year in a row, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be the face — and name — on a cereal box.

Allen has partnered with PLB Sports and Entertainment to bring Bills Mafia a fourth release of the limited-edition cereal. PLB Sports and Entertainment is the same company that helped to produce “Flutie Flakes” for former Buffalo Bills quarterback, Doug Flutie, back in 1998. According to PLB Sports and Entertainment’s founder, Ty Ballou, out of all of the collaborations that the company has had, only Josh’s Jaqs and Flutie Flakes have lived passed a second edition.

Ballou went on to say that without the support of Bills fans and the success of “Flutie Flakes,” and now “Josh’s Jaqs,” his business would be nowhere near the success that it is today. While PLB Sports and Entertainment has had collaborations with other celebrities that include Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, and John Cena, most have failed to even make it to a second edition of their products, not to mention a third or fourth edition.

“Josh’s Jaqs,” which contains red and blue O’s in a frosted fruity flavor, features Allen twice over, including his now-famous hurdle pose on this year’s limited-edition collector’s box — all bathed in a backdrop of Bills signature Zubaz stripes. Proceeds from the cereal, which can be purchased at Wegmans and Tops Friendly Markets across Western New York, or online at PLBSE.com, is one way that the Bills’ franchise quarterback gives back to the community.

Proceeds from the sale of “Josh’s Jaqs” are designated to benefit the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The hospital has been a focus for Allen since he arrived in Buffalo. When Allen’s grandmother died in 2020, Bills fans flooded the hospital with donations — many in the amount of $17 — as a way of showing their condolences for the Allen family. The outpouring of support after his grandmother’s passing — which resulted in $1.1 million in donations — promoted the Bills’ quarterback to create the Patricia Allen Fund, which benefits the critical care team at the Buffalo pediatric hospital. In turn, the hospital created the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.

In January, the two parties released “JA’s 17 Blend Coffee.” Sales from the coffee, combined with sales from “Josh’s Jaqs” and a donation from PLBSE itself, have netted over $200,000 for Oishei’s. Allen’s collaboration with PLB Sports and Entertainment doesn’t look like it will come to an end anytime soon — and that means everyone continues winning.