On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills saw their most heated practice session since training camp began, and on Wednesday, the team followed that session up with another intense session, featuring another heated exchange involving middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with notes and observations from training camp, including updates on key positional battles at middle linebacker and CB2.

Observations from training camp

As the Bills prepare for Saturday’s second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tempers have been high at training camp, with Dodson being involved in a heated exchange during both Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions. Head coach Sean McDermott is once again relying on the intensity of training camp to prepare his team for the upcoming season.

What else stood out from these sessions? Buffalo’s coaches are still working through the middle linebacker and CB2 positional battles, the competition to back up Josh Allen is still fairly even between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley, running back Damien Harris returned to the practice field, and linebacker Dorian Williams is hoping to build upon his successful debut.

OT depth takes a hit as Brandon Shell is retiring

Veteran Brandon Shell signed with the Bills to compete for Buffalo’s swing tackle role, but that changed with Tuesday’s news that Shell has decided to retire. The move will further test Buffalo’s depth at offensive tackle, while providing opportunities for reserves like Tommy Doyle and Ryan Van Demark to step up.

Even more Bills news and notes

Despite putting up different numbers in Buffalo’s preseason-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says the competition for backup quarterback is still neck-and-neck between Barkley and Allen. Plus, we hear from Bills legends Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Darryl Talley on Buffalo’s new stadium, find out how fans can get involved with Kaiir Elam and Stevie Johnson’s efforts to collect school supplies for area students, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings