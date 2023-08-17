On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills saw their most heated practice session since training camp began, and on Wednesday, the team followed that session up with another intense session, featuring another heated exchange involving middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with notes and observations from training camp, including updates on key positional battles at middle linebacker and CB2.
Observations from training camp
As the Bills prepare for Saturday’s second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, tempers have been high at training camp, with Dodson being involved in a heated exchange during both Tuesday and Wednesday’s sessions. Head coach Sean McDermott is once again relying on the intensity of training camp to prepare his team for the upcoming season.
What else stood out from these sessions? Buffalo’s coaches are still working through the middle linebacker and CB2 positional battles, the competition to back up Josh Allen is still fairly even between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley, running back Damien Harris returned to the practice field, and linebacker Dorian Williams is hoping to build upon his successful debut.
- Observations: Dog days of camp preparing Bills for regular season - Buffalo News
- Where Bills’ position battles stand, at MLB, No. 2 CB - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills practice notes Aug. 16 | Ken Dorsey shares an update on the QB2 spot - BuffaloBills.com
- Observations: Josh Allen downplays a heated Bills practice; Brandon Shell retires - Buffalo News
- How Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson finds calm after intense practices - Buffalo News
- Harris returns to practice; Davis, Spector day-to-day - WGR 550
- Bills notes: Impressive debut for linebacker, practice fights and lineman announces retirement - Democrat & Chronicle
OT depth takes a hit as Brandon Shell is retiring
Veteran Brandon Shell signed with the Bills to compete for Buffalo’s swing tackle role, but that changed with Tuesday’s news that Shell has decided to retire. The move will further test Buffalo’s depth at offensive tackle, while providing opportunities for reserves like Tommy Doyle and Ryan Van Demark to step up.
- Bills offensive tackle Brandon Shell placed on reserve/retired list - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ offensive tackle depth takes significant hit - newyorkupstate.com
- How Brandon Shell’s retirement provides opportunity for Bills OT reserves - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills place tackle Brandon Shell on Reserve/Retired list - WGR 550
- Bills OT Brandon Shell retires after seven NFL seasons - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
Even more Bills news and notes
Despite putting up different numbers in Buffalo’s preseason-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey says the competition for backup quarterback is still neck-and-neck between Barkley and Allen. Plus, we hear from Bills legends Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Darryl Talley on Buffalo’s new stadium, find out how fans can get involved with Kaiir Elam and Stevie Johnson’s efforts to collect school supplies for area students, and more!
- Barkley, Allen graded out similarly in preseason opener - WGR 550
- Bills Legends provide impressions of new stadium in OP - WGR 550
- Tim O’Shei: For 50 years, home of the Bills has been heart of the community - Buffalo News
- How Bills fans can help Kaiir Elam and Stevie Johnson collect school supplies for Buffalo kids - BuffaloBills.com
- Have Josh Allen join you for breakfast: Fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs on shelves - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Bills preseason opener a TV hit; Mark Russell celebrated; unlikely time slot for wine - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills OT Brandon Shell officially placed on Reserve/Retired list - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson focus of another heated argument - Buffalo Rumblings
- Skarey Movies: Khalil Shakir and The Mystery of the Disappearing Hands - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty Talk: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills — Preseason, Week 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Reacts Survey: Preseason Week 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo QB Josh Allen releases fourth edition of Josh’s Jaqs - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...