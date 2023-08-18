The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason, and unlike in the preseason opener, quarterback Josh Allen is going to play when Buffalo travels to Pittsburgh for a 6:30 p.m. EDT contest Saturday night.

In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we hear from head coach Sean McDermott on his plans for how long Allen and Buffalo’s starters will play during the second preseason game.

QB Josh Allen, starters to play in Week 2 vs. Steelers

Sean McDermott told the media that Allen and the rest of Buffalo’s starters will play about “a quarter and a half” in Saturday’s preseason game against the Steelers, which will represent the first preseason action for Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who both sat out the Bills’ 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Updates on MLB competition, Boogie Basham impressing

Buffalo’s middle linebacker competition is wide open, according to McDermott, who said there’s still “room for improvement” among the candidates battling to succeed Tremaine Edmunds as the team’s starting MLB. Plus, defensive end Boogie Basham came up with a statement performance in Week 1 as he vies for a roster spot, safety Taylor Rapp is fitting in nicely at the back of Buffalo’s defense, defensive tackle Ed Oliver feels like he needs to prove himself all over again after signing his offseason contract extension, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

We see how wide receiver Deonte Harty and linebacker A.J. Klein were among those players who stood out during Thursday’s practice session. Plus, the history of the Madden curse and speculate on whether Josh Allen can avoid suffering similar fates as some of the past video game cover subjects, learn about some Bills-themed beers, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings