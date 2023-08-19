Following a 23-19 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener, the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason.
Unlike in the opener, when head coach Sean McDermott rested quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills are going to play their starters for about “a quarter and a half” as the team continues to prepare for the start of the regular season.
In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, the Bills to watch and positional battles to follow as Buffalo takes on Pittsburgh.
Players and positional battles to watch in Week 2 vs. Steelers
What are some of the key positional battles, and who are some of the players to watch in Buffalo’s second preseason game? We’re certainly interested to see if anyone takes the lead in the middle linebacker competition, especially after McDermott said the position still needs improvement and is an area of concern after Week 1 of the preseason.
We’ll also be watching to see who takes the first-team reps on offense when Josh Allen makes his season debut; if Andy Isabella can continue his strong preseason; whether Kyle Allen can rebound from a poor performance vs. the Colts; if cornerback Christian Benford can move ahead of Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elaim in the CB2 competition; whether veteran David Quessenberry can emerge as Buffalo’s top swing tackle option; and more!
- Capaccio: Bills at Steelers: What to watch for - WGR 550
- Four Buffalo Bills players to watch in preseason game against Steelers - Buffalo News
- What I’m watching for in Bills’ preseason game against the Steelers - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 5 players to watch in Bills vs. Steelers | Preseason Week 2 2023 - BuffaloBills.com
- Five players to watch as Bills meet Steelers in second preseason game - Democrat & Chronicle
How to watch Bills vs. Steelers
The Bills and Steelers will meet in Week 2 NFL preseason action, and we’ve got everything you need to know to follow along with the action, including how to watch, stream and listen to the contest as Buffalo looks for its second straight preseason victory.
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Preseason time, TV channel, free live stream - newyorkupstate.com
- How to watch, stream & listen | Bills vs. Steelers | Preseason Week 2 2023 - BuffaloBills.com
- What channel is Bills vs.Steelers game on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
We learn how tackle Tommy Doyle is trying to provide a lift to Buffalo’s offensive line, check in on the progress rookie tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid is making as he adjusts to life in the NFL, examine what the additions of Ezekiel Elliot (to the New England Patriots) and Dalvin Cook (to the New York Jets) mean to Buffalo’s chances of claiming a fourth straight AFC East title, and more!
- Tommy Doyle back from injury, aiming to bolster Bills’ backup OT position - Buffalo News
- How are the first-round rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft faring? A player-by-player review - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Ryan O’Halloran: Do additions of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook to AFC East make Bills’ task tougher? - Buffalo News
- NFL second-year breakout players: Kenny Pickett and other 2022 draft picks ready to shine - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Steelers: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will make their preseason debuts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott concerned, sees “room for improvement” at MLB - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Bills Rookie Report: Williams flashes athleticism in first game action - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DE A.J. Epenesa - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...