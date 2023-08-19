Following a 23-19 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener, the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the preseason.

Unlike in the opener, when head coach Sean McDermott rested quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills are going to play their starters for about “a quarter and a half” as the team continues to prepare for the start of the regular season.

In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, the Bills to watch and positional battles to follow as Buffalo takes on Pittsburgh.

Players and positional battles to watch in Week 2 vs. Steelers

What are some of the key positional battles, and who are some of the players to watch in Buffalo’s second preseason game? We’re certainly interested to see if anyone takes the lead in the middle linebacker competition, especially after McDermott said the position still needs improvement and is an area of concern after Week 1 of the preseason.

We’ll also be watching to see who takes the first-team reps on offense when Josh Allen makes his season debut; if Andy Isabella can continue his strong preseason; whether Kyle Allen can rebound from a poor performance vs. the Colts; if cornerback Christian Benford can move ahead of Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elaim in the CB2 competition; whether veteran David Quessenberry can emerge as Buffalo’s top swing tackle option; and more!

How to watch Bills vs. Steelers

The Bills and Steelers will meet in Week 2 NFL preseason action, and we’ve got everything you need to know to follow along with the action, including how to watch, stream and listen to the contest as Buffalo looks for its second straight preseason victory.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn how tackle Tommy Doyle is trying to provide a lift to Buffalo’s offensive line, check in on the progress rookie tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid is making as he adjusts to life in the NFL, examine what the additions of Ezekiel Elliot (to the New England Patriots) and Dalvin Cook (to the New York Jets) mean to Buffalo’s chances of claiming a fourth straight AFC East title, and more!

