Buffalo Bills OT Tommy Doyle carted to the locker room, suffers left knee injury

With the Buffalo Bills trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-0 in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason affair, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle fell to the ground with a greusome injury to his left knee and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Injury Update: T Tommy Doyle (left knee) will not return to tonight's game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 20, 2023

Doyle fell to the turf as his knee buckled in the wrong direction — appearing to hyper extend. Training staff immediately ran to his aid and eventually applied an air cast to the Doyle’s left leg before a cart was brought out to carry the third-year offensive lineman to the locker room.

Center Mitch Morse and offensive tackle Spencer Brown followed the cart to the locker room — presumably to support Doyle, who has had more than his share of injuries in his short career.

Doyle missed most of the 2022 season after he tore the ACL in his right knee in the Bills’ Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Doyle worked for the past 11 months to get back on the active roster, but from the looks of the injury, his 2023 season may have a late start, at best.

While Doyle is listed behind Dion Dawkins on the depth chart, the Bills now are looking at Spencer Brown, David Quessneberry, Ryan Van Demark, and Richard Gouraige as the only other offensive tackles to determine who will be charged with helping to bolster what has looked like a shaky offensive line tonight.