Bills QB Matt Barkley injures right elbow against Steelers

After posting the better numbers in the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Buffalo Bills let quarterback Matt Barkley take over the reins of the offense after Josh Allen played just one quarter on Saturday night.

While Barkley had put up a good line in Week 1, he was responsible for four turnovers in Week 2. Three interceptions and a fumble while posting no points to the scoreboard made for a long two quarters for the veteran, who is officially listed as the third quarterback on the Bills depth chart.

However, Barkley took a hit to his throwing arm in the second quarter and, late in the game, the Bills officially added him to their list of injuries from the game. Whether the injury caused enough discomfort to affect the 10th-year quarterback’s throwing motion or not hasn’t been said, however he did remain in the game for several series after the hit that may have caused the injury.

Injury updates: Shane Ray (hamstring), DJ Dale (back) and Matt Barkley (right elbow). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 20, 2023

Barkley was expected to be the practice squad quarterback again this year, a role he played last year in his return to Buffalo after a year away. Barkley was a backup quarterback for the Bills for three seasons (2018-2020) before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. During 2021, Barkley bounced between the Titans, the Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons before returning last year as the Bills’ third-string quarterback.

After last week’s performance in the Bills preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said that the competition for the backup quarterback job between Barkley and Kyle Allen, who the Bills signed during the offseason, was a close one.

The injury to Barkley will be something to watch as the Bills prepare for their final preseason game next Saturday.