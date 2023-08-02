Poll — Bills Plays That Defined the 2022 Season: Home Games Championship

The excitement is nearing it’s peak! After finding a single play to represent every game of the season, we’ve been hard at work pitting them against each other in a ruthless battle of popularity. There’s not much journey left to go. The two plays below represent the last ones standing from the Home Games bracket. Which one will move forward for a chance to take home the (imaginary) trophy and rights to call itself The Play That Defined the 2022 Season?

Nyheim Hines’ first TD return against New England Patriots

Our Home Game introductions start with our number-two seed. Nyheim Hines taking it to the house on the opening kickoff against the hated Pats took out The Fumble against the Minnesota Vikings. This play represented a collective exhale for Buffalo Bills fans for reasons I won’t rehash. If that weren’t enough, this play is an excellent stand-in for the exciting brand of football the world has come to expect from Western New York.

Versus

Josh Allen’s overthrow to Diggs against Cincinnati Bengals

You might have guessed from our two-seed intro, that an upset had occurred. The fifth-seeded Josh Allen overthrow to Stefon Diggs took out the record-tying touchdown from Allen to Gabe Davis. By one vote. I feel compelled to remind everyone that the TD to Davis is Josh Allen’s favorite play. Ever. Some of y’all let your QB1 down. Kidding aside, this play makes a good case for itself. We’re voting to define the season and a “close-but-not-quite” entry sure makes some sense. If this throw is just a smidge better, the Bills are competing with the Bengals. And then...who know what could have happened?