Poll — Bills Plays That Defined the 2022 Season: Away Games Championship

The excitement is nearing it’s peak! After finding a single play to represent every game of the season, we’ve been hard at work pitting them against each other in a ruthless battle of popularity. There’s not much journey left to go. The two plays below represent the last ones standing from the Away Games bracket. Which one will move forward for a chance to take home the (imaginary) trophy and rights to call itself The Play That Defined the 2022 Season?

Allen-to-Diggs Bomb against Detroit Lions

The one seed in the away conference continues its reign of dominance, winning the semifinal round with 68% of the votes. Even more impressive is that it took out the Taron Johnson interception versus Kansas City. Now the narratives you vote for are up to you, but to me this play embodies the lethality of the Buffalo Bills’ offense courtesy of superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Plays like this one have given rise to a well of optimism in the fan base. The sort of something many of us thoroughly enjoy after nearly two decades of... not this.

Versus

Jordan Poyer’s interception against Baltimore Ravens

We’ve had seeding tiebreakers before in Plays That Defined, but for the first time in the series’ history, two tournament plays received the exact same number of votes. There can’t be ties in the playoffs, though! I turned to the Buffalo Rumblings Contributor Crew to decide the fate of the Jordan Poyer interception versus Isaiah McKenzie being tackled in bounds to secure the loss to the Miami Dolphins. As you can see, the Rumblings team felt the Jordan Poyer play was the better match. For me, this play highlights the trust, talent, and intelligence of the Buffalo Bills that have turned them into an annual contender.

The Away Games Championship pits an offensive highlight of the year candidate against a defensive one. The one seed versus the two seed! It’s time to choose which one is going to the big dance!