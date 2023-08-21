Buffalo Bills officially sign OT Garrett McGhin, RB Ty Johnson

The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of offensive tackle Garrett McGhin and running back Ty Johnson late Monday afternoon. McGhin first joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. The team ultimately released him during cut downs in August of that year. McGhin would make his way back a second time in April 2020, before again being released later in the summer.

Ty Johnson was most recently a member of the New York Jets, serving primarily as a depth player with Gang Green.

We’ve signed RB Ty Johnson and T Garrett McGhin.



T Tommy Doyle and DE Shane Ray have been placed on Injured Reserve.



Since departing One Bills Drive in 2020, McGhin has had NFL stints with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the New York Giants. He also played for the New Jersey Generals and Arlington Renegades of USFL. McGhin made the USFL’s inaugural All-USFL roster in 2022. While McGhin is likely to be worked into the team’s rotational depth at tackle, he also has experience at guard and center.

Johnson began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions before landing with the Jets. During the draft process Johnson, 5’10” and 210 pounds, ran a 4.40 40-yard dash. The Jets waived Johnson this spring after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. For his career, Johnson has 208 attempts for 925 yards with four touchdowns; 86 receptions for 668 yards with three touchdowns.

With the signings of Johnson and McGhin now official, it leaves open one additional roster spot with defensive end Shane Ray having been placed on Injured Reserve.