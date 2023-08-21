Buffalo Bills place OT Tommy Doyle, DE Shane Ray on season-ending IR

When Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle injured his left leg this past weekend to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the immediate concern was for his long-term future in the NFL. Doyle was hoping for big things, having returned to the Bills after an arduous road to recovery following a right knee injury sustained in Week 3 last season. Instead, he’ll have to put those dreams on hold once again while he attempts to make yet another recovery following a gruesome knee injury.

To that end, the Bills officially announced his placement on season-ending Injured Reserve. While no official word has been given about the nature of his injury, Kevin Massare shared the following:

According to what I've heard, Doyle has ACL/LCL and drop foot. Brutal brutal blow — Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) August 20, 2023

Doyle’s story will continue to revolve around injury for at least one more season. The hope is that he can return the the Bills next season, should all things go well.

Defensive end Shane Ray appeared to injure his hamstring during Saturday’s preseason game in the Steel City. He walked off the field on his own, but the discomfort was evident.

The Bills have made these moves official and also signed tackle Garrett McGhin and placed DE Shane Ray on IR.



Ray was emotional in the locker room after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason game vs. the Steelers. He was comforted by multiple teammates. https://t.co/cQOPqJ4Wmz — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 21, 2023

Ray has an injury his that derailed his NFL career. A wrist injury sustained while a member of the Denver Broncos required surgery. The former first-round pick’s road to redemption would take a detour to Canada with the CFL — where he’d also endure a torn biceps in 2022. Buffalo signing Ray this spring marked a new chance for him to re-gain his predraft form. Now, Ray must overcome the latest setback keeping from continuing his NFL career. Maddy Glab originally reported that Ray’s hamstring injury was of the day-to-day variety, but today’s news revealed that his injury will end his 2023 season.

If the Bills were to reach an injury settlement with Ray, he could potentially re-sign with the Bills later in 2023 either to the team’s 53-man roster or as a member of the practice squad.