Breaking news: Buffalo Bills to sign LB DaShaun White, per report

Late on Monday, unconfirmed news broke that the “Buffalo Bills signed former Oklahoma LB DaShaun White.” Standing 6’ and weighing 225 pounds, White represents what may be a new type of prospect the Bills prefer at linebacker. What he may lack for in size, he makes up for in speed and quickness to the ball.

White, who went undrafted this past April, played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL following the draft. The signing of White marks the second time this week the Bills have tapped into prospects from the spring developmental league.

White had his most successful collegiate season in 2022 as a fifth-year senior, making 90 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. In five seasons with the Sooners, White made 248 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and defended eight passes.

It remains to be seen how White fits into the team’s plans. There’s been plenty of noise — within the room, among the media, and rampant among Bills Mafia — that One Bills Drive needs to consider changes and shakeup the starting competition for the MIKE role on the team’s defense in 2023.

What’s clear by this signing is that head coach Sean McDermott realizes the need to add such competition to the roster, even with just one warmup game to go before the Bills’ Week 1 regular-season matchup with the New York Jets under the Meadowlands lights of Monday Night Football.

We’re very likely to see DaShaun White often during next weekend’s final preseason game in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears.