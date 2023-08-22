Bills Reacts Survey: Which position group most concerns you?

Hey Bills Mafia! What’s your biggest concern for the Buffalo Bills as we look ahead to the regular season?

If you’ve been following along with us all offseason, you’re probably well-versed in the topics that remain hot with most readers. While Bills fans pride themselves on being among the most informed and best-educated fan bases, it’s easy to get stuck believing one idea over another to be the team’s most glaring need, its biggest flaw, or an area that far too many don’t properly understand when finding fault.

But to say that there aren’t clear position battles being waged continuing to test one’s sometimes nervous fandom would be an oversight. Of course, we’re talking about the battle to establish a starting MIKE linebacker, and the seemingly muddy situations at right tackle and CB2.

We’ve spent a lot of time discussing each group, but the concerns are different. With linebacker, it’s whether the team even has its staring MIKE on the roster. Terrel Bernard (hamstring injury), Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein, and Baylon Spector are the key players involved in the MIKE competition. We don’t know if Bernard was the odds-on-choice to start, but his hamstring injury has undoubtedly changed the landscape of the competition. While the Bills just drafted linebacker Dorian Williams in the third round this past April, his role has been as understudy to Matt Milano. Are you okay with the totality of Buffalo’s current linebacker unit — and have they meaningfully addressed the loss of Tremaine Edmunds?

With right tackle, it’s wondering if Spencer Brown will put it all together. If not, what is their next move? The room lost Brandon Shell to retirement and Tommy Doyle to a season-ending knee injury. Do the Bills need to consider making a trade for someone, or adding talent on the waiver wire during final roster cuts? Are you okay if they don’t?

Certainly, the competition at CB2 has been electric, but to the dismay of many fans. That’s because Dane Jackson continues to lead the pack over both Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford. Will Elam ever claim the spot most of Bills Mafia believes he should? Does it bother you that the team may once again use a platoon at the position, perhaps showing their hand too easily to opponents?

What do you think? If you could immediately address one of these positions, which do you think needs the attention most?

Vote in this week’s poll and the results will be published later this week.

