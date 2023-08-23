Third Annual Buffalo Rumblings/Resurgence Brewing Co. Mega Pod & Beer Release

Hey Rumblers! Are you ready for another round? The Buffalo Bills’ season opener is just around the corner, and we’ve got just the spirit you need! On Saturday, September 16, 2023 Resurgence Brewing Co. brings you its Buffalo Rumblings Buffalo IPA, the third release of this limited edition, easy-drinking India Pale Ale that’s the perfect complement to your game-day tradition. Buffalo Rumblings, Fans Of Buffalo. and Resurgence Brewing Co. are proud to once again host this year’s event — one that aims to celebrate the beginning of the new season while raising money to donate to Pancho’s Army.

Make a plan and join us for the party! On the night of September 16, beginning at 6 p.m. EDT at Resurgence Brewing Co. you can be among the first to taste this year’s batch of Buffalo Rumblings IPA. Then at 7 p.m. EDT, settle in for what’s sure to be a sizzling Mega Pod featuring Buffalo Rumblings’ casters and more.

“We’re thrilled to get back together with Resurgence for a third year and to be partnering with Will and his team at Fans of Buffalo,” says JSpenceTheKing. “The MegaPod will provide everyone with an opportunity to get their tailgate started a night early, and raise some money for a good cause. Pancho’s Army has helped so many people in Western New York and beyond, and we hope to help them continue those efforts”

Notable guests scheduled to appear on the MegaPod include Joe Miller III, Sara Larson, Sterling Furrowh, Jeramy Poyer and more who will be on hand to share their thoughts and insights into the Buffalo Bills’ home-opener matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to the MegaPod, the Buffalo Rumblings IPA will be released for the third year. Of course, you know that other Resurgence Brewing favorites of yours will be on tap. Don’t forget about the networking opportunities, which should enable participants to connect with industry professionals, fostering new connections and potential collaborations.

For sponsorship and media inquiries, please contact JSpenceTheKing at 480-201-4613. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available, offering businesses a chance to gain exposure to a diverse audience and support Pancho’s Army.

About Resurgence Brewing Co:

The brewery’s location on 55 Chicago St. is a step back to 19th century Buffalo history. The state-of-the-art building has been Resurgence’s flagship location since June 2019, complete with a brewery, taproom, beer garden and banquet center. The taproom is the former home of EB Holmes Machinery Company, which was founded in the mid-1800s and revolutionized the process of making wooden barrels.

For more information about The MegaPod, please visit:

https://www.resurgencebrewing.com/.

Stay updated on the latest news and announcements by following Buffalo Rumblings on all Social Media Channels.