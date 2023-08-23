General manager Brandon Beane is always looking for players who can improve his team, and after the Buffalo Bills placed offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive end Shane Ray on the season-ending injured reserve list, Beane made a flurry of roster moves to shore up the roster.
In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we catch you up on the newest members of the Bills, introducing you to speedy running back Ty Johnson, offensive lineman Garrett McGhin, and linebacker DaShaun White.
Bills bring in RB Ty Johnson, OL Garrett McGhin, LB DaShaun White
The Bills signed running back Ty Johnson, who spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, offensive tackle Garrett McGhin, who is back for his third stint with Buffalo, and undrafted rookie free-agent linebacker DaShaun White, who started 49 games during his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners. The moves came after offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and edge rusher Shane Ray were placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.
Final thoughts from preseason loss to Steelers
There’s no sugar-coating it: the Bills laid an egg in their Week 2 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linked here: Why Buffalo’s competition to win the backup quarterback job behind Josh Allen is still wide open, learn how cornerback Kaiir Elam has been unable to take the next steps forward in the battle for the CB2 job, and stopping to take a deep breath and not freak out over Buffalo’s setback in Pittsburgh.
Even more Bills news and notes
Recapping Buffalo’s Tuesday practice session, hear from teammates on what makes linebacker Matt Milano the best Bills player you’ve never heard of, find out how quarterback Josh Allen sold wide receiver Trent Sherfield on signing with Buffalo, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
