The Buffalo Bills were banking on third-year offensive tackle Spencer Brown being fully healthy and returning to the promising form he displayed during his rookie season, but Brown has struggled with inconsistency thus far during the preseason.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing why, despite Brown’s woes so far in the preseason, the Bills would be wise to be patient with their starting right tackle.
Spencer Brown enduring inconsistent preseason
Brown has definitely been up-and-down with his on-field play this preseason. But despite those struggles, the Bills would be wise to exercise patience with their young, promising, talented starting right tackle. Linked below: Reasons why the Bills shouldn’t be quick to move on from Brown, who still possesses the traits a team covets along the offensive line.
We also get to know Ryan Van Demark, who could be in line to serve as Buffalo’s swing tackle, find out how new starting left guard Connor McGovern is adjusting to his new team, and learn how the loss of Tommy Doyle for the season is another blow to Buffalo’s offensive line.
- Analysis: Bills need to give Spencer Brown a very long rope at right tackle - Buffalo News
- Meet Ryan Van Demark — former baby model turned potential Bills swing tackle - The Athletic (subscription required)
- New team, new techniques, new excitement for Bills left guard Connor McGovern - Buffalo News
- Tommy Doyle injury another blow to Buffalo Bills offensive line - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills Lose a Player They Needed for the Entire Season - WYRK
Recapping Wednesday’s practice session
The Bills were back on the practice field during a rainy session on Wednesday. Among the newsworthy notes: guard Connor McGovern appeared to suffer an injury to his right knee, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs connected on several nice pass plays, and linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive tackle Eli Ankou made their return to action after sitting out Tuesday’s session with injuries.
- McGovern leaves practice early, but never leaves field - WGR 550
- Bills practice notes Aug. 23 | Ken Dorsey evaluates offense heading into preseason finale - BuffaloBills.com
Projecting the 53-man roster
Heading into the Bills’ last preseason game, here’s one Bills beat writer’s 53-man roster projection, including a trade of a former high draft pick in a move to add depth to Buffalo’s offensive line.
Even more Bills news and notes
We learn how defensive tackle Jordan Phillips plans on making his 2023 preseason debut during Buffalo’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, hear from general manager Brandon Beane on the process of trying out for an NFL team, discuss whether the Bills have a problem getting after the quarterback, and more!
- Observations: Jordan Phillips ready to make his preseason debut Saturday - Buffalo News
- Inside the Bills: Brandon Beane details what goes into an NFL tryout - Buffalo News
- Bills notes: Pass rush problems, Stephen A. Smith and Stefon Diggs drama, 3 players signed - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL stadium rankings: All 30 NFL venues from best to worst - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- The Buffalo Bills grossly miscalculated the loss of Tremaine Edmunds - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford impresses during practice Wednesday - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: OL Garrett McGhin - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills QB Matt Barkley injures right elbow against Steelers - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DE Greg Rousseau - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 Bills Rookie Report: Kincaid gives taste of future role in offense - Buffalo Rumblings
