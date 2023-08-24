The Buffalo Bills were banking on third-year offensive tackle Spencer Brown being fully healthy and returning to the promising form he displayed during his rookie season, but Brown has struggled with inconsistency thus far during the preseason.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing why, despite Brown’s woes so far in the preseason, the Bills would be wise to be patient with their starting right tackle.

Spencer Brown enduring inconsistent preseason

Brown has definitely been up-and-down with his on-field play this preseason. But despite those struggles, the Bills would be wise to exercise patience with their young, promising, talented starting right tackle. Linked below: Reasons why the Bills shouldn’t be quick to move on from Brown, who still possesses the traits a team covets along the offensive line.

We also get to know Ryan Van Demark, who could be in line to serve as Buffalo’s swing tackle, find out how new starting left guard Connor McGovern is adjusting to his new team, and learn how the loss of Tommy Doyle for the season is another blow to Buffalo’s offensive line.

Recapping Wednesday’s practice session

The Bills were back on the practice field during a rainy session on Wednesday. Among the newsworthy notes: guard Connor McGovern appeared to suffer an injury to his right knee, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs connected on several nice pass plays, and linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive tackle Eli Ankou made their return to action after sitting out Tuesday’s session with injuries.

Projecting the 53-man roster

Heading into the Bills’ last preseason game, here’s one Bills beat writer’s 53-man roster projection, including a trade of a former high draft pick in a move to add depth to Buffalo’s offensive line.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn how defensive tackle Jordan Phillips plans on making his 2023 preseason debut during Buffalo’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, hear from general manager Brandon Beane on the process of trying out for an NFL team, discuss whether the Bills have a problem getting after the quarterback, and more!

