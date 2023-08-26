Bills vs. Bears, 2023 NFL preseason Week 3: Game day open thread

Exhale, Bills Mafia, the Buffalo Bills’ preseason is almost complete. In just over two weeks’ time, the Bills’ 2023 NFL regular season begins. One Bills Drive has much to accomplish before the team’s Week 1 juggernaut against the New York Jets under the Meadowlands lights of Monday Night Football.

But before that can happen, the Bills face the Chicago Bears in a game that will be far warmer than last season’s frozen affair. That’s right, Buffalo’s back in the Windy City to close out their 2023 NFL preseason slate!

This game will serve as a big test for two main reasons. Head coach Sean McDermott decided to play the starters, so it’s important for him to see improvement and production out of his starting units. The Bills laid an egg against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, and Bills Mafia is on high alert even though it was just a preseason game. After committing 13 penalties in the Steel City, many will be watching that phase of the game closely today. Additionally, the team will have to make roster decisions ahead of next Tuesday’s final cut downs — and there will be less reps to evaluate those players fighting for a shot to make the final 53, with the starters contributing early in this game.

Bills not in uniform for warmups: OL Connor McGovern (leg), QB Matt Barkley (right elbow), RB Jordan Mims (concussion) or LB Von Miller (knee)



LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring), DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder), and RB Damien Harris (knee) are warming up rn — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 26, 2023

Of course, we’d be remiss not reminding you that today serves as a reunion with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The Bears paid a king’s ransom to sign Edmunds in free agency, and the Bills are still trying to find the right fit to take over the position he vacated in March.

Here’s your open thread for today’s final preseason game, Rumblers! As always, please remain respectful towards others in the comments.

Go Bills!