Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector injured vs. Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills have dealt with some injuries this summer, and they seemed to be bitten by the injury bug yet again during their preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. Linebacker Baylon Spector left the game in the third quarter with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg.

Spector suffered the injury while chasing Chicago quarterback Tyson Bagent towards the sideline. As Bagent ran out of bounds, Spector tried to pull up so as to avoid hitting him and incurring a penalty. While doing so, he landed awkwardly on his right leg. Initially, the broadcast crew assumed it was a hamstring injury, but after seeing the play in slow-motion, it could have been a knee or an ankle, as well. The team provided an update, terming it a hamstring injury while noting he will not return to the game.

Spector, 24, was thought to be a candidate to compete for the starting middle linebacker spot vacated by Tremaine Edmunds; however, he has operated mostly with the reserves since the early part of camp. With middle linebacker Terrel Bernard still limited by a hamstring injury, veterans Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein are the lone men standing.