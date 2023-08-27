Buffalo Rumblinks, 8/27: Bills close preseason with win over Bears

The Buffalo Bills concluded the preseason portion of their 2023 schedule with a 24-21 road win over the Chicago Bears, improving to 2-1 in preseason play. The next time the Bills take the field will be on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets on September 11 in the team’s regular-season opener.
In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s win in its preseason finale.
Bills close out preseason by beating Bears
The Bills traveled to the Windy City and emerged with a 24-21 win over Chicago. Contained here: breaking down the highlights from the win, including strong showings by Josh Allen and the Bills’ starting offense as well as Buffalo’s starting defense — and explore what stood out from the game. Plus a discussion whether cornerback Christian Benford has done enough to claim the CB2 job, whether Kyle Allen has earned the backup QB role, whether the Bills should consider trading cornerback Kaiir Elam, and more!
Predicting Buffalo’s 53-man roster
The Bills, like the rest of the teams in the NFL, need to trim down their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. EDT deadline. Buffalo has some interesting decisions to make as it looks to solidify its 53-man roster heading into the season.
Even more Bills news and notes
We learn how the Bills were in the running to deal for quarterback Trey Lance, Plus, a discussion whether Buffalo should trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, hear from Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy about the stroke he suffered last season, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
