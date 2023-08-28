With the preseason portion of the 2023 NFL season concluded, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott’s next task is a tough one: reducing the talented Buffalo Bills roster to 53 players before Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. EDT deadline.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from several Bills beat writers on who they think will make the active roster, and who will find themselves on the outside looking in when cuts are made.

Predicting Buffalo’s 53-man roster

The Bills have used all three of their preseason games to evaluate the talent on their roster, and with this being arguably the deepest roster Beane has ever constructed in Western New York, there are going to be some talented players who end up being released by the Bills.

Among the questions to watch as the team gets ready for cut down day: have wide receiver Andy Isabella, defensive ends Kingsley Jonathan and Kameron Cline, and offensive linemen Alec Anderson and Nick Broeker done enough to wrestle roster spots away from more proven veterans?

Bills begin cuts, release 7 players

On Sunday, the Bills announced they had released the following players: defensive tackle Cortez Broughton; wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Dezmon Patmon; safety Jared Mayden; tackle Garrett McGhin; tight end Jace Sternberger; linebacker DaShaun White; and defensive end Shane Ray from Injured Reserve after coming to terms on an injury settlement.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn how versatile wide receiver Trent Sherfield and rookie wideout Justin Shorter are each making a positive impression on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, see which Bills could wind up on ESPN’s list of top 100 players, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings