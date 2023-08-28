With the preseason portion of the 2023 NFL season concluded, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott’s next task is a tough one: reducing the talented Buffalo Bills roster to 53 players before Tuesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. EDT deadline.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from several Bills beat writers on who they think will make the active roster, and who will find themselves on the outside looking in when cuts are made.
Predicting Buffalo’s 53-man roster
The Bills have used all three of their preseason games to evaluate the talent on their roster, and with this being arguably the deepest roster Beane has ever constructed in Western New York, there are going to be some talented players who end up being released by the Bills.
Among the questions to watch as the team gets ready for cut down day: have wide receiver Andy Isabella, defensive ends Kingsley Jonathan and Kameron Cline, and offensive linemen Alec Anderson and Nick Broeker done enough to wrestle roster spots away from more proven veterans?
- A final Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of cutdown day - Buffalo News
- Final Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection includes some creative roster gymnastics - newyorkupstate.com
- Who will survive the Bills roster cuts? Roster prediction as deadline nears - Democrat & Chronicle
- Kingsley Jonathan’s numbers battle shows Bills’ D-line depth is best of McDermott era - Buffalo News
Bills begin cuts, release 7 players
On Sunday, the Bills announced they had released the following players: defensive tackle Cortez Broughton; wide receivers Isaiah Coulter and Dezmon Patmon; safety Jared Mayden; tackle Garrett McGhin; tight end Jace Sternberger; linebacker DaShaun White; and defensive end Shane Ray from Injured Reserve after coming to terms on an injury settlement.
- Buffalo Bills begin making roster cuts - Buffalo News
- Bills linebacker Baylon Spector week to week; cuts begin for Buffalo - Buffalo News
- Bills release seven players ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts - WGR 550
- Bills release 7 players - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
We learn how versatile wide receiver Trent Sherfield and rookie wideout Justin Shorter are each making a positive impression on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, see which Bills could wind up on ESPN’s list of top 100 players, and more!
- Versatile Bills WR Trent Sherfield draws praise from Ken Dorsey - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills Rookie WR Justin Shorter ‘Continues To Grow’: ‘From Day 1!’ - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- 2023 NFL Rank: Top 100 player rankings, predictions, stats - ESPN
- Bills Mailbag: Is there any bad blood between Siran Neal and Stefon Diggs? - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: RB Ty Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: LB DaShaun White - Buffalo Rumblings
- SB Nation Reacts: Buffalo Bills fans tackle positional concerns - Buffalo Rumblings
- Third Annual Buffalo Rumblings/Resurgence Brewing Co. Mega Pod & Beer Release - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...